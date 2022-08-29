You don't have to be an adventurer to fall in love with Wānaka

New Zealand's version of Siberia is an ancient valley surrounded by snow-covered mountains. And getting there is one mighty adventure (video published November 2020).

Wānaka is the kind of place that gets under your skin and stays a while. When I first settled here nearly a decade ago, I heard a familiar story over and over again. “I came for a holiday, and I just never left.” Still a common narrative around town, Wānaka commands attention and appeals to many.

Between the relaxed lifestyle, incredible views and endless opportunities for adventure, it has long been the dream of many when it comes to find an Eden to call home. It’s no surprise that you find Olympians, adventure racers and mountaineers bopping around town. You’ll quickly hear stories of record ascents of the mountains, epic backcountry ski-touring, and training sessions for Godzone and Red Bull Defiance adventure races.

Wānaka is certainly a mecca for those who thirst for challenging adventures. But the stereotype that it is only for hardcore mountain folk simply isn’t true. I’m here to tell you it’s so much more than that too. Wānaka is a place that appeals to just about any type of person, not just hardcore adventurers.

With a powerful landscape right within your reach, there are so many ways to experience the beauty and appeal of Wānaka that don’t involve climbing mountains, riding bikes down big rocks, or skiing steep chutes. From gentle walks and casual hikes to visiting wineries and splurging on scenic flights, there is no shortage of ways to partake in the incredible nature without having to tackle intense adventures.

Take in the food and wine scene

Wanaka NZ Bistro Gentil is a French-inspired restaurant.

Central Otago is one of New Zealand’s greatest wine regions, and it also supplies us with so much incredible produce. With several wineries nearby, a booming craft beer scene and even a stylish distillery, Wānaka is making a name for itself as a hub for those with a discerning taste for wine, beer and spirits.

Paired with an up-and-coming foodie scene that features the bright flavours of Otago, you can’t go wrong here when it comes to meals. Scroggin Cafe and Arc are my current spots for morning coffee and brunch, while Big Fig is the go-to for incredible lunches to takeaway and enjoy on the lakefront.

The b.social taproom and eatery is a perfect spot to catch up with friends in the afternoon, along with Ground Up and Rhyme and Reason for local breweries. Rippon and Maude will always be top contenders for wine tastings. Bistro Gentil is a Wānaka institution when celebrating a special occasion, with Kika restaurant closing out the list as my favourite spot for dinner in town.

Wander around the lavender farm

LIZ CARLSON Wānaka Lavender Farm is great for families.

This abundance of growth spills right on over to Wānaka, which still has that arid climate that enables stonefruit, grapes, and all other kinds of commodities to thrive. With our dry, hot summers and cold, crisp, and snowy winters, we get the best of all four seasons and have a thriving agricultural climate booming around it.

Best experienced at the local Wānaka Lavender Farm where you can explore the beautiful lavender fields (peak in summer), along with checking out the gardens, farm animals, and incredible honey and tasting room with beautiful teas and lavender ice cream. It’s great for families.

Walk to soak up the scenery

Liz Carlson There are plenty of easy trails in Wānaka.

While we don’t have the immense access of the cable cars and gondolas of Europe’s mountains, you also don’t always need to hike for days to get into the backcountry here.

Thanks to many visitors calling in over the past decade, there are plenty of easy trails in Wānaka that pack a punch, either for walking or biking. Definitely start with the lakefront and the 3km (one-way) Outlet Track, which follows the Clutha River to Albert Town. If you’re looking for something a bit longer, you can do the 4.5km Mount Iron Track or head into Mount Aspiring National Park to tackle the 10km Rob Roy Glacier track or visit Makarora River's Blue Pools.

If you’re fit, you can head up Isthmus Peak or the Instagrammable Mount Roy. Both are old four-wheel-drive tracks and are easy to navigate but are relentlessly uphill. None require any particular hiking experience beyond basic fitness (unless there are winter conditions like ice and snow.) You can also dip your toes into the hardcore scene and learn to mountain bike at Bike Glendhu or take some skiing lessons at Cardrona Alpine Resort in wintertime.

Splurge on a scenic mountain flight

Liz Carlson Mahu Whenua sits on 136,000 acres.

If you’re willing to drop some dollars on once-in-a-lifetime experiences that allow you to dip your toes into the nature scene around Wānaka and get deep into the mountains without having to tramp for days, then consider jumping on a scenic flight around Mount Aspiring or even flying over to Milford Sound for the day.

These helicopter trips usually involve landing high up the mountains in the snow so you can really take it all in. You can even stay in Mahu Whenua, a luxury lodge that sits on what is essentially New Zealand’s largest private conservation project.

Dip your toes into the adventure world

Liz Carlson There are many ways to experience the beauty and appeal of Wānaka.

My personal favourite low-key adventure is the Siberia Experience, the perfect day trip to give you a real taste of the backcountry without having to have heaps of experience. You fly into the remote Siberia Valley of Mount Aspiring National Park before getting dropped off.

You then have a relaxed and easy day walk back down the valley where you get picked up by jetboat and whizzed back through the iconic mountain rivers to Makarora. Easy and fun, it’s such a fab way to experience the heart of the mountains here.

Whether you want to visit Wānaka and get out for some hands-on experiences and learn a new skill, or just hide away somewhere stunning and soak up the benefits of the surrounding nature, Wānaka beckons all. Just be warned - you might not leave.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.