The best family-friendly activities in Wānaka

Wānaka is a place that will always have my heart and I find myself gravitating back for just one more visit.

There’s something about the lake and mountain views, the hustle and bustle of the busy little town centre and that sense of calm as you look out at the incredible nature, letting the stress melt off you as you think, this… is paradise.

As much as I could laze and look at the views all day, kids need some activities and fun. What you will love is that Wānaka has family-friendly activities all year around.

A lake on an island on a lake on an island

Wanaka Water Taxi Mou Waho Island is only accessible by boat.

Are you confused? Well this family boat trip is one to be remembered. Jump on board the Wānaka water taxi and zip out to Mou Waho Island, deep into Lake Wānaka. Only accessible by boat, this island has an incredible lake that is perfect for a mid-summer swim.

Kids will enjoy the 20-30 minute uphill walk to the most incredible view over Lake Wānaka and Mou Waho’s own lake. Distract the kids on the walk by counting as many buff weka as they can. The island is home to around 200 of these cheeky native birds.

What scenic road trips are made of

Jennifer Parkes Biking to Aspiring Hut.

Have you ever wanted to take a scenic drive to the back of beyond, like our parents did back in the 70s and 80s? A road trip up the Matukituki Valley is a drive that feels undiscovered and somewhat Jurassic. Follow the riverside gravel road into the mountains, past the cows that use this road as their paddock into the green paradise of Mount Aspiring National Park.

Once there, choose from a short 10-minute walk to Wishbone Falls or choose to hike a half-day trail. The Rob Roy Track is a popular trail which winds its way up to the incredible glacier wall. After a good rain, waterfalls team over the wall edges which is just amazing to see. Families should allow around 4-5 hours with stops for lunch for this one.

Jennifer Parkes Wishbone Falls in Matukituki Valley are 77 metres high.

Or head to the popular stone hut, Aspiring Hut. The track is relatively flat, with a few decent hills in between and will take 2-3 hours to reach. It is a popular hut for families to tramp to and it is possible to bike to the hut. There are a few sections where you will have to dismount as it's quite rocky but it's a doable bike for strong kids. The hut is currently closed for upgrade.

Amaze in the maze

Jennifer Parkes Puzzling World has themed illusion rooms.

Have you even been to Wānaka if you haven’t visited Puzzling World? A classic Wānaka attraction filled with illusion rooms that will baffle your babes which is ideal for a rainy day.

The fun really begins when they head into the full-sized outdoor maze which was a favourite with my primary school kids. I may or may not have jumped a fence or two after walking in circles trying to race them to all four corners. But did I cheat if there was no evidence?

Winter wonders

Jennifer Parkes Snow Farm has activities for the whole family.

Winter in Wānaka is the wonderland you always dreamed of. Snow-capped mountains, silky hot chocolate from Patagonia Chocolates to warm up your hands and tummies, but also snow play.

For something different, why not try a trip to Snow Farm? Home to New Zealand’s only purpose-built cross-country skiing facility, the whole family can try something new together. Don the skinny cross-country skis and head out on the trails, or book a mountain hut to ski out to for an overnight experience. Competent parents can even hook on a wee sled for the young kids and tow them around.

Little ones will enjoy the dedicated snow tubing area and snow zone. If you’re just looking for the kids to experience their first real snow, then this is an easy place to do it. Don’t be expecting huge thrills though.

For a more traditional ski experience you also have Cardrona Alpine Resort, a great all-round field for the whole family or Treble Cone which is geared to more experienced skiers.

Tackle a big hike

Jennifer Parkes Isthmus Peak takes in both Lake Hāwea and Lake Wānaka.

I’m a big believer in doing tough stuff with the kids and you’ll be surprised at what they can tackle with a bit of encouragement. So if you’re a family that loves to push the boundaries, or have older kids who need to burn off some steam, then Wānaka has some great full day hikes with some of the most incredible views.

There is, of course, the iconic Roy’s Peak, a 4-6 hour hike to that incredible Instagram viewpoint, but there are others if you don’t fancy hiking with the masses.

Jennifer Parkes Views for days at Breast Hill.

Isthmus Peak at nearby Lake Hāwea offers twin lake views and is a similar 4WD-style track. The summit offers 360-degree views of both Lake Hāwea and Lake Wānaka and is a far quieter track than Roy’s Peak. It's a good walk for fit beginners, no expert tramping skills are required.

But if you are looking for a more challenging walk and have older kids who are experienced trampers (you can trust them not to fall off the mountain) then take a look at local gem Breast Hill.

Jennifer Parkes Breast Hill is 1300m above sea level.

“Hill” is putting it lightly as this hike follows the ridgeline trail to the summit, 1300m above sea level. It is a relentless 4km uphill walk which signposts suggest allowing 5 hours one way. What makes this trail more exciting than Isthmus Peak or Roy’s Peak is that it's scraggly, you need your hands at times and you need to pick your own trail between the markers. It's not a boring 4WD track and you have to negotiate some tough terrain.

The views though, are some of the most beautiful I’ve seen and Breast Hill is now my favourite hike in the Wānaka region.

Get hooked

Jennifer Parkes Catch your own lunch at Hooked Wānaka.

You can’t leave Wānaka without a great foodie experience, so what is better than catching your own? At Hooked Wānaka you can fish for your own salmon and let the experts cook it up for you, to eat there or take home.

My word of advice is not to get a fishing rod for everyone, or else you could be going home with many kilograms of fat salmon.

Hooked is an ideal place to lounge and enjoy the sunshine. With a huge sandpit, lawn games and mini putt, the kids will be well entertained while you relax with a local glass of wine.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.