These secret South Island trips should be on your bucket list

The South Island is arguably the most beautiful place in the world. If you want to get off the beaten path, head to Wānaka, which is home to a series of lesser-known adventures.

How about heading to a remote valley in Tititea/Mount Aspiring National Park? Or taking on the highest waterfall climb in the world?

Here are four of the South Island's best secret adventures.

U-Fly Wānaka

The best way to see the Southern Alps is on a scenic flight – its vast beauty can only be appreciated with height. The range is home to more than 2000 named mountains and roughly 3000 glaciers.

U-Fly Wānaka offers trial flights where you take the controls, allowing you to pilot a plane into paradise.

The shortest is a 20-minute flight encompassing Lake Wānaka, where you can enjoy extensive mountain vistas and views of the lake. The longest flight is 60 minutes, which covers 130 kilometres and heads into the heart of Mt Aspiring National Park, getting up close with the park's tallest mountain Tititea/Mt Aspiring.

U-Fly Wanaka/Supplied You don’t need any experience to take the controls at U-Fly Wānaka.

The best part is you get to take two friends for free. If you split the cost, this makes it one of the best-value scenic flights in New Zealand.

You don't need any experience flying and you'll have an experienced instructor guiding you through everything. You're able to "take the controls as much or as little as you like."

Siberia Experience

Brook Sabin/Stuff The view on the way to Siberia Valley.

Siberia Valley is home to soaring mountains, glacier-fed waterfalls and lush beech forest. It’s one of the jewels in Mt Aspiring National Park.

There are multiple options to access this stunning slice of New Zealand. The easiest is a day trip with a plane and jet boat, known as the Siberia Experience. It starts in the village of Makarora, just under an hour's drive from Wānaka.

You'll take a bright yellow plane - a Cessna 185 Skywagon - which is affectionally known around town as 'Buttercup'. It's specially designed to carry five adults into and out of rough airstrips.

The short but spectacular flight includes views of glaciated valleys framed by snowy peaks - you'll even see an emerald lake nestled among the mountains.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You can start your exploration in Siberia Valley with a quick trip to a stunning waterfall.

Buttercup then lands on a grass strip in the middle of Siberia Valley, surrounded by mountains. You can start with a quick trip to a waterfall, before making the journey through an enchanting beech forest towards the Wilkin River.

A few hours later, when you reach the river, you'll meet a jet boat for a high-speed return to Makarora.

If you're after a cheaper option and have a few days to spare, you can walk in via the four to five-day Gillespie Pass Circuit. This involves crossing the Makarora River and comes with a warning from DOC that river crossings are dangerous, and lives have been lost on this one.

Brook Sabin/Stuff New Zealand's version of Siberia is an ancient valley surrounded by snow-covered mountains. And getting there is one mighty adventure (video published November 2020).

A much safer and recommended alternative is to make the crossing by jet boat, starting from just $25.

Wildwire

If you love getting your heart racing, Wildwire should be top of your Wānaka bucket list. It's home to the world's highest waterfall cable climb.

You'll be ascending a "via ferrata", a Latin term roughly translated to "iron way". These paths have been used for hundreds of years around the world - it's essentially a climbing system using metal rails, similar to a ladder bolted to the rock. You're clipped on for safety; climbers attach themselves to a cable along the route.

SUPPLIED You don’t need any climbing experience to give Wildwire a go – just the ability to climb a ladder.

You have the choice of three climbs. The first and easiest is "Go Wild" – you'll find this pretty straightforward if you can climb up a ladder and walk for two hours.

The second is a mid-level climb that takes you 250 metres from the bottom. The tallest – known as ‘Lord of the Rungs’ – involves a climb up a 60m waterfall and covers 450m in total. For all that effort – a full half day – you'll be rewarded with a helicopter flight back to the bottom!

The company has also started a new trip called the Twin Falls Canyon. You'll first fly to the top of the canyon in a helicopter before learning to abseil down waterfalls – up to 20 in total. You'll gain confidence on the smaller ones, before getting an opportunity to experience a 60m drop.

Whether you choose to climb up, or abseil down, it’s an adventure you'll never forget.

New Zealand's coolest pizzeria

Cardrona/Supplied Captain’s Pizzeria is at the end of a ski run.

Pizzas are so easy to order in 2022. Most of us do it over an app, and it arrives at our door. But New Zealand's most scenic pizzeria is a little different – you must work for your lunch.

Welcome to Captain's Pizzeria, perched on the side of Cardrona Alpine Resort. The sprawling snow park has 40 kilometres of trails, many with exceptional views of the southern alps or valleys below.

But there's a big catch with this pizzeria. The only way to get there is by snowboarding or skiing down an intermediate-level trail.

Not to worry if you're just starting and don't know how to ski; Cardrona is an excellent place to learn on the easier trails. After gaining a little confidence, you can take 'Highway 89' down to the pizzeria for lunch. You won't only experience some great food, but also one of the best restaurant views in New Zealand.

More information:

Getting there:

Wānaka is a one-hour drive from Queenstown. Sounds Air operates regular flights from Christchurch to Wānaka. See: soundsair.com

Staying there: Tin Tub Luxury Lodge has five-star accommodation available from $350 a night. See: tintubwanaka.co.nz.

Playing there:

U-Fly Wānaka trial flights from $278. See: u-flywanaka.co.nz

The Siberian Experience includes a 25-minute flight, three-hour walk, and 30-minute jet boat. It departs from Makarora, 50 minutes north of Wānaka. Prices start from $475 per adult and $395 per child. See: siberiaexperience.co.nz

Jet boat crossings for the Gillespie Pass Circuit start from $25. See: wilkinriverjets.co.nz

Wildwire trips from $199. See: wildwire.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset.

Staying safe: New Zealand is under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

