24 hours in Queenstown: What to do as a solo traveller

Haven’t got a long amount of time in Central Otago? Travelling around on your own? We have you covered in this quick guide on what to see and experience in the adventure capital that is Queenstown.

The place to stay

You’re going to want somewhere close to town but also far enough away to not feel like you are slap bang in the centre, and you could do a lot worse than the Sherwood (sherwoodqueenstown.nz).

The hotel is a short bus ride, or a very picturesque lake walk, away from the CBD.

There’s a wide variety of rooms to choose from starting at $225, and on-site there is a yoga studio, massages, and a bar and restaurant.

If you are on a bit of a budget then there are a host of backpackers to choose from such as the Hippo Lodge (hippolodge.co.nz), Black Sheep (blacksheepbackpackers.co.nz) and Haka Lodge (hakalodges.com), all of which have a range of private or shared accommodation.

Feeling peckish? Breakfast and brunch edition

You’ll want to start the day off right, so grabbing a bite to eat at Odd Saint (oddsaint.co.nz) on Earl Street will set you up nicely.

Try something a bit different like the bacon okonomiyaki ($28), which features a prawn and herb salad, gold kumara, odd saint mayo and a BBQ sauce. Not into bacon? There’s also a vegan menu which includes a green papaya salad ($24), with green beans, sprouts, heirloom tomatoes, baby carrots, peanut crumble, and a coconut and lime “soup”.

QueenstownNZ.co.nz Located just a 15-minute drive from Queenstown, the Moke Lake Loop Track is a popular short, undulating walk and cycle track.

The full-day activity

If you only have a day in Queenstown you may not want to do a full-day activity, but if you want a good taste, literally, of the Gibbston region then the Queenstown Wine Sampler Tour could be right up your street.

There’s a visit to four of Central Otago’s finest and boutique cellar doors, including New Zealand’s famous Gibbston Valley underground wine cave.

This is a great way to meet up with fellow travellers while learning how to make, as well as sampling, some of the world’s best vino. The six-hour tour departs town daily at 10am and returns around 4pm.

For those a bit more time poor, there is the four-hour Twilight Wine & Craft Beer Tour which starts at 3pm, with a return at 7pm.

Both tours start at $199 for adults, and more details are at altitudetours.co.nz.

For the active type

You really are in one of the most scenic spots in New Zealand and there’s plenty to see if you don’t mind putting in a bit of legwork, whether it’s on a bike or on foot.

The Ride to the Sky is a great tour for solo travellers to join up with. Small groups take in the breathtaking local scenery on e-bikes. The tour takes in a ride to the top of Grant Peak, 800m above sea level overlooking the Wakatipu Basin.

The tour starts with a quick intro to riding an e-bike before setting off past Lake Johnson, Tuckers Beach and through a working farm to the start of the 749m climb. Don’t worry, let the e-bike do all the work here.

Tours start at 9am and cost $185. More details at ridetothesky.co.nz.

If that’s a bit rich for your liking, then grab a guide to all the nearby walking trails. One of the more popular ones is the Queenstown Hill Time Walk. You’ll work up a bit of a sweat in the quite demanding 1.5km walk up Te Tapunui, but it is worth it for the spectacular views of the Remarkables, Cecil Peak, parts of Lake Wakatipu and the Kawarau river. It takes about 2-3 hours return and more details at queenstownnz.co.nz.

REAL JOURNEYS TSS Earnslaw has been chugging along in the waters of Lake Wakatipu since way back in 1912.

The iconic activity

If you want to tick off that one “iconic” tour in the region, then a trip on the TSS Earnslaw over to Walter Peak is a must.

The historic steamboat has been chugging along in the waters of Lake Wakatipu since way back in 1912. Join fellow travellers for a BBQ lunch and then take in a farm demonstration.

It’s about three-and-a-half hours all up and costs $145.

If you just want the steamship experience, a 90-minute tour on the lake costs $80. More details at realnz.com.

The early evening tipple and bite to eat

Pull up a chair and chat to some of the super friendly crew at Little Mez (littlemez.co.nz). You’ll be making friends in no time as you sample “Queenstown’s first Agaveria dedicated to all things Tequila and mezcal”.

Some tasty food offerings like the coconut tempura prawns ($22) and Coca-Cola BBQ ribs ($24) will help soak up the booze before heading back to your accommodation.

What tips do you have for a solo traveller in Queenstown? Let us know in the comments.