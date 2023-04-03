The Rees, Queenstown: Inside one of Queenstown's most iconic hotels

If you want to wake up with an iconic Queenstown view, chances are you've considered staying at The Rees.

The hotel has long held a reputation for being one of the best five-star options in the resort town because of its location and outstanding service. So we've put that to the test to see what it's really like.

The place

The hotel is officially known as The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments & Lakeside Residences but is simply known to most as The Rees. It’s found a short drive from Queenstown's bustling town centre. The hotel has 155 rooms and apartments, and a significant number of them include a lake view.

Stuff The Rees is a large hotel, but it’s well spread out so doesn’t feel too busy.

The man the hotel is named after is pretty significant in this part of the world. In 1860, William Gilbert Rees and his wife, Frances arrived on the shores of Lake Wakatipu where they established a high-country sheep farm.

Their lives took an unexpected turn in 1862 when two prospectors discovered gold on their land. As thousands of miners flocked to the area, the Rees' seized the opportunity and converted their homestead into a hotel. As the gold rush faded, visitors started arriving for the views. The tourism trade in Queenstown had begun.

William Rees was known for his tenacity, vision, and pursuit of excellence – something the hotel embodies today.

Stuff Our room had stunning views.

The space

The hotel has more than ten types of room categories, and we tried the mid-range Executive Lake View Hotel Room.

This room has a plush bed, a lounge and a tiled balcony with spectacular views of the lake framed by jagged peaks.

Aside from the view, one of the highlights was a large bath where you can unwind after a day of exploring.

The room has everything you'd expect from a five-star hotel, such as Forest and Bird amenities, bathrobes and slippers.

If you feel like unwinding in your room, the hotel offers more than 200 movies.

The facilities

The hotel has a compact gym alongside an impressive restaurant and bar. You can also order a massage in your room from the team at Indulge - we've had one of their treatments in another Queenstown hotel, and it's excellent.

The hotel also has 150 free car parks for guests, which is rare in Queenstown – most charge for parking.

The food

Stuff Dinner was delicious.

The hotel is home to award-winning restaurant True South Dining Room, which is a destination in itself - outsiders come just for a meal. Make sure to book, because it's often full.

The kitchen is run by Corey Hume, previously head chef at Blanket Bay - a world-renowned lodge near Glenorchy.

As you'd expect, each dish is intricately crafted to create a symphony of flavours; one bite, and you know a great chef was behind it. For dessert, don't miss the organic vanilla bean and Windy Ridge milk crème brûlée – it’s exceptional.

The hotel also has a wine lounge with a huge selection of wines from Bordeaux and Central Otago.

Stuff Ordering room service and enjoying the view from bed is another great option.

Worth stepping out for

The Rees has a free shuttle bus that leaves regularly to town (it takes a couple of minutes to get there) or you can take a 30-minute waterfront walk to town.

Queenstown has a huge selection of adventures for every interest, but we were in town to do the Hollyford Wilderness Experience. It's a guided luxury tour in Fiordland National Park. It's one of the best multi-day hikes in the country and includes luxury lodge stays and even a helicopter trip through Milford Sound.

The Rees is a great place to unwind after the trip – like me, you’ll need a day or two off your feet.

Stuff Many rooms have balconies.

The highlight

Waking up to that view - you can't beat it. The service was also exceptional.

The lowlight

This was my first trip to The Rees, and I regret not staying here earlier - it lives up to the hype.

Essentials:

A night at The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments & Lakeside Residences starts from $395 a night. See: therees.co.nz

Getting there: Air NZ has direct flights from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. See: airnz.co.nz. Jetstar has direct flights from Auckland and Wellington. See: jetstar.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by The Rees Hotel, Luxury Apartments & Lakeside Residences and Ngāi Tahu Tourism.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Read more about our partnership content here.