Spotlight on: Ride in style on Central Otago's newest wine tour

The fast-growing town of Cromwell has mountains, a stunning lake, vineyards, cherry picking and loads of adventure activities. It's just missing the crowds.

Cromwell Classic Car Wine Tours is a passion project for former clothing sales rep, Bob Hewitt.

The Mercedes-Benz enthusiast runs one tour per day around the scenic Central Otago wine growing region in his black 1988 Mercedes 300SE.

Hewitt and his wife Karen started the tours after establishing a new life in the Cromwell Basin following the Christchurch earthquakes.

Jess Howzen Cromwell Classic Car Wine Tours.

At a leisurely pace over four hours, Hewitt’s tours include pick up and return via Queenstown, Wānaka/Hāwea or Clyde/Alexandra with the choice of four vineyards in the region.

Passengers can expect running commentary about gold mining history and the geography of the wine growing area, which is home to around 70% of Central Otago vineyards and the birthplace of some of New Zealand's very best pinot noir. Hewitt also warns to expect a memory full of sales rep and dad jokes.

Cromwell Classic Car Wine Tours start from $295 per person (18 years old and over). The tours have a minimum of two and maximum of four adults. The price includes transfers, winery tastings and a platter lunch. See: cromwellwinetours.co.nz