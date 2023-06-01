One of Queenstown's best spots for a pie is hidden in plain sight

As the clock strikes noon in Queenstown you can guarantee that there will be a queue clogging the pavement of Shotover Street.

The punters aren't here to soak up picturesque alpine views or sign up for the latest tourist attraction, but to secure mouthwatering delights from the Ferg empire of establishments.

Look at any travel guide for the adventure capital and it will declare that waiting in line for a burger or pie is an essential Queenstown experience.

One of my favourite spots for a meat and pastry hit is hidden in plain sight – right across the road on the main thoroughfare.

The suitably-titled Bakery Queenstown has been operated by Panha Chum and Sonita Pich since January 2017. The pair took over the space from the award-winning Kai Pai bakehouse, which relocated to Wānaka.

From the entry, The Bakery resembles your average Kiwi café. A black and white menu lists breakfast specials on the back wall, a contoured glass display cabinet is lined with sandwiches, slices and cakes, and a pie warmer sits on the counter stocked with golden pastries that are baked daily. There are a handful of tables for sit-in guests.

Supplied The Bakery Queenstown is known for its pies.

According to Chum, customers are quick to snap up the thick portions of custard square, blow-torched lemon meringue, miniature banoffee pie and the cinnamon swirl. He adds that the steak and cheese and mince and cheese pies are the most popular options from the warmer.

Chum says the secret to making a good pie is perfecting the balance of the pastry and filling.

“They are made meticulously using high-quality ingredients and meat.”

“It is always our passion to make great pies.”

It’s not only handheld pastries and reliable barista coffee that see the customers return.

Beautifully crafted celebration cakes are the work of Pich. Regularly on display are pear and cinnamon layer cakes, glossy chocolate gâteaux and tiers of sponge piped with perfect mounds of cream and fresh fruit.

It’s the focus on quality ingredients and hospitality that has seen the locally-owned business receive one of the highest ratings on Tripadvisor and Google Reviews in Queenstown and rave reviews from locals and tourists alike.

One happy Tripadvisor customer said, “Freshly made pies that are just sooo good, tastes really great and the pastry just the right thickness. Their mince and cheese, delicious!! Steak and pie a delight. Definitely a good place to try their pies when you're in Queenstown.”

Another giving their two cents on Google Reviews said, “The owner is lovely, always happy and smiling. Food is always perfect and there’s a lot of options to choose from.”

The only grievance is that there aren't enough places to sit. But there’s always Queenstown’s waterfront promenade a short walk away, where you can tuck into your lunch and be satisfied that you never wasted a second waiting in line.

Find The Bakery Queenstown at 37 Shotover Street, Queenstown. See: facebook.com/thebakery.nz

The writer paid for his own lunch.