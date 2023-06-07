Suburb spotlight: Albert Town, the underrated alternative to Wānaka

It's home to wētā that can survive being frozen over winter and the rare buff weka (video published January 2020).

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs. In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Bordered by the bright blue Clutha and Hāwea rivers with seasonally snowy mountains on the horizon, Albert Town is a calmer, and often cheaper, alternative to the neighbouring resort town of Wānaka.

How to get there

Albert Town is just a five-minute drive the Wānaka lakefront, or a 12-minute bike ride. From Queenstown Airport, it’s just over an hour’s drive to Albert Town via the Crown Range. Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields are both within a 35-minute drive.

Local landmark

The longest river in the South Island, the Clutha is a magnet for the good people of Albert Town and beyond.

Walk or bike alongside it on the comprehensive networks of tracks, many of which offer sublime mountain views, take a jet boat ride, try your hand at trout fishing, or join the local kids in popping a manu off the bridge in the warmer months.

Not to be outdone, the Hāwea is another local liquid playground. Those keen on boosting their adrenaline should head to Hāwea Whitewater Park, about 10 minutes up the road, for river surfing and white water kayaking.

Lewis Verduyn-Cassels/Wikimedia Commons The Upper Clutha River Track is popular with walkers, joggers and mountain bikers.

Best known for

The Upper Clutha River Track is one of the best walking and mountain biking tracks you’ll find anywhere. Beginning or ending in Albert Town, the track follows the river for 21.5km, with spirit-lifting mountain views around almost every bend. Look closely and you might spot trout swimming in the ultra-clear water.

You can walk or bike all the way to Luggate, but there are plenty of opportunities to bail out along the way. The fit can create a loop by heading back to Albert Town on the equally scenic 12km Newcastle Track.

What to do

A true mountain bike mecca, Albert Town has trails extending in four directions. The Deans Bank track, a fast-flowing loop through typical Central Otago scenery with great views of the Clutha and Southern Alps, is right across the river, while the more challenging trails of Sticky Forest are a 10-minute bike ride away.

Sticky Forest offers more than 20 mountain bike tracks.

World-famous trout fishing spot, Deans Bank, is just a few hundred metres away, and jet boating, kayaking, rafting, river surfing, and natural swimming spots are all easily accessible.

Catch your own lunch or dinner at Hook where, for $10, you can cast a line into a spring-fed lake full of chinook salmon. You pay $32 a kilo for the fish you catch and, if you like, the team will cook it for you to order.

Where to eat

Be prepared to queue, but once you sink your teeth into a buttery almond croissant, chocolate and salted caramel brownie, vanilla doughnut or custard square from Pembroke Patisserie you’ll undoubtedly think the wait was worth it. Specialising in French-style sweet and savoury treats with a Kiwi twist, Pembroke also does a good, strong coffee and hot chocolate.

Supplied You might have to wait for your pastry at Pembroke Patisserie, but it’ll be worth it.

Operating out of a retro white caravan, Mo’s offers freshly made toasted sourdough sandwiches and vegan and gluten-free sweet treats. The coffee, roasted in nearby Hāwea , is top-notch too, as are the turmeric latte, chai latte, and hot spiced cacao drink.

Where to drink

With its convivial country pub vibe, The Albie Tavern is a good spot to pull up a pew when your thirst needs quenching. Look forward to Kiwi craft beers, Central Otago wines, and a food menu that runs the gamut from hearty dishes such as beer-battered blue cod and lamb shanks to burgers, salads and kid-friendly tacos and chicken nuggets.

Alternatively – or additionally – sample a series of locally crafted wines at Maude Wines’ urban tasting room, or order a glass or bottle to imbibe with a cheeseboard on the terrace. Looking across Wānaka Golf Club to the lake, it’s a peaceful way to pass an hour or few.

Where to stay

Located right beside the Clutha and Hāwea rivers, the Albert Town Campground offers some of the best views in town for a bargain $7 a night on the Hāwea side and $10 a night on the Clutha side. Kids are even cheaper, and under fives are free. Just be prepared for basic facilities: the Hāwea side has long-drop toilets and no running water, while the facilities on the Clutha side are limited to flush toilets and running, non-potable water.

Holiday rental sites such as Airbnb, Booking.com, Bachcare and Holiday Houses offer a range of accommodation in Albert Town, from modern and old-school baches to family homes and luxury digs – often at a much cheaper price for similar accommodation in Wānaka.