The NZ town awash with parks and stunning green spaces

If there is one town in New Zealand that truly embraces the outdoors, then it is Queenstown. The South Island’s tourist hotspot is awash with parks and stunning green spaces.

Queenstown Gardens

Starting with the obvious one is this must-do attraction. Established in 1866, the gardens started with two English oaks before blossoming over the decades to becoming a premier destination for garden lovers.

The gardens are a short stroll from the bustling town centre, and are a tranquil oasis on a peninsula along Lake Wakatipu. There’s never a bad time a visit with so much going on.

The well-maintained gardens offer an abundance of trees and plants, complete with a pond and ducks. An easy 3km loop trail takes in all the highlights including impressive Douglas fir specimens, a children’s playground, and memorials to Robert Falcon Scott and William Gilbert Rees.

There’s also a rose garden with more than 800 bushes, and plenty of places to throw down a blanket and have a picnic. The gardens are also home to a tennis and lawn bowls club, as well as an ice rink and a more unusual 18-basket tournament course for frisbee/disc golf.

It’s an accessible walk and is ideal for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs.

Paul McCredie/Stuff Chantecler is a five-star Garden of National Significance.

Chantecler

Set in the Wakatipu Basin and midway between Queenstown and Arrowtown, Chantecler is five hectares of mature gardens on a 16-hectare property.

The English garden contains almost 1000 rhododendrons and azaleas, there’s more than 300 topiaries and hundreds and hundreds of roses, not to mention a Mediterranean area, an Asian garden complete with a waterfall, an acre of wildflowers in the meadow garden and a New Zealand native area.

There’s also a stream and two ponds which flow through the garden. As it is a private garden, visits are by appointment only.

Wild Dream Garden

A bit further out of town is this garden located on Lake Wakatipu.

Situated in a wildlife garden, Little Paradise Wild Dream Garden has a huge variety of different flowers including 40,000 daffodils, 3000 roses and thousands of lilies, as well as water features, sculptures, a 700-metre walking track.

There are also mature New Zealand native and exotic trees, and a wide variety of established fruits, nuts, berries and ornamental trees.

Village Green

Slap bang in the centre of town is this picturesque splash of green.

The terraced lawns by Horne Creek are a popular spot for lunchtime snacks and chilling out after a big night, and a trip to Queenstown really isn’t complete without a photo from here.

St Omer Park

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff St Omer Park is popular with families at weekends.

A small park with big views is St Omer, named after early Queenstown settler and mayor, Francois St Omer.

The lakefront park offers uninterrupted vistas of Lake Wakatipu and the mountains beyond. There’s a playground and BBQ facilities popular with families at weekends.

