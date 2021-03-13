The best photo to get in NZ according to this luxury lodge boss

A quick word with James Glucksman, Owner/Host Pen-y-bryn Lodge, Oamaru

What's one place you'd take every visitor to NZ and why?

As a photographer, one place I always take friends is to the Moeraki Boulders at dawn. They take on a special sort of magic when the light first hits them, especially if the tide is going out - I've never seen anything like it anywhere, and each time I visit they appear different and more enigmatic.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

The Elephant Rocks, located between Oamaru and Duntroon are not as well known as some of the other spots around the area (and they used to be a bit hard to find) but they are one of my favourite spots to visit.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

I make a pretty good pie and coffee myself, but when I can’t be bothered, or if I'm out and about, I love the vibe and the welcome everyone gets at Riverstone Kitchen, just outside of Oamaru. I’ve never been disappointed by their food.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Since our planned overseas trip has had to be cancelled, we have decided to use the time we would have spent in Tahiti in the closest thing New Zealand has to a French tropical island - Stewart Island! We've wanted to go ever since we arrived in NZ from the US 10 years ago, and we plan to spend five nights on the island, plus two nights in the Catlins.