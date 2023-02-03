All aboard - council pledges support for Dunedin tourist train

A popular tourist train’s future has been secured, after the Dunedin City Council agreed to retain the Taieri Gorge train service.

That decision by the Dunedin City Council comes after Dunedin Railways Ltd was mothballed in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the visitor industry.

It had since reopened, albeit with a reduced service, while the council considered future options.

Now, the focus for the council-owned train company would be on the best options to secure and enhance the service, which includes the Taieri Gorge track.

READ MORE:

* Council votes to keep tourist train on track as part of city's 'heritage fabric'

* Rubbish, railways and public toilets: Dunedin's 10-year plan up for debate

* Dunedin council's support for tourist train back on track as sell-off plan derailed



Council chief executive Sandy Graham said it would include potential new operating models for both the service and its maintenance requirements, as well as options to enhance the journey through the gorge itself.

“The Taieri Gorge remains one of the world’s great train journeys and this is an important step towards securing its future.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff A view from the rear of the Taieri Gorge Railway passenger excursion train.

The move was also welcomed by Strath-Taieri Community Board chair, Barry Williams, who said the council’s commitment was “brilliant news”.

‘’I think we’re looking at the future. This is for future generations.”

Staff would provide further updates to council in time for the council’s 10-year plan 2024-34.

It was previously reported that council faced a $10 million deferred maintenance bill for the Taieri Gorge track.