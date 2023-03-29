Hoopers Inlet: Dunedin's magical sea lion playground

The scenery alone would have been worth the trip. Water so calm it looks like a lake, with the distinctive Harbour Cone/Herewaka poking up like a wizard’s hat amid the rolling hills.

But all of a sudden, there’s movement in that still water. Silver and shiny, the creature is galumphing its way through the shallows. It’s flanked by two mini-mes, who are jerking in and out of the water just as ungracefully.

I peek over the fence, as the trio make it to shore. At least a dozen more – many of them pups – are sunbathing, waddling around, or splashing about in a pool, fetching sticks like happy dogs. I seem to have stumbled across a playground for sea lions.

The Otago Peninsula is a famous home for wildlife, including royal albatross/toroa, little penguins/kororā and yellow-eyed penguins/hoiho, and the New Zealand sea lion/pakake.

While it’s a little more difficult to see the birds – you might have to book a guided tour, or head to a viewing hide at dusk – the sea lions aren’t quite so elusive. There are certain beaches and inlets around the peninsula where you have a very good chance of spotting them.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Hoopers Inlet on the Otago Peninsula is a great spot for viewing sea lions.

One of these places is Hoopers Inlet. Sea lion mothers use this sheltered bay as a nursery to keep their young safe while they’re away foraging for food.

What’s incredible is that New Zealand sea lions – the rarest sea lion species in the world – only began breeding again on the Otago Peninsula 30 years ago. Since then, the population has been growing, and this season the Department of Conservation (DOC) knows of 21 sea lion pups in the area – which matches last season’s record.

As Hoopers Inlet has become busier in recent times – both with sea lions, and visitors coming to see them – this year a fence has been installed, to provide some separation between the animals and spectators, and to discourage the animals from going onto the road.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff A fence has been installed at Hoopers Inlet to keep the sea lions safe.

To get to this viewing spot, you’ll need to drive to Portobello, a harbour-side village located about halfway along the finger of land that forms the peninsula. I recommend a stop at Cove Cafe for a coffee and a cheese roll. On a sunny day, you can sit out on the deck and enjoy the views over the harbour.

From Portobello, turn onto Allans Beach Road and head towards the ocean side of the peninsula. Follow the unsealed road around Hoopers Inlet, until you see a sign for Allans Beach Wildlife Reserve. There’s space for parking on a paddock, which a local farmer is allowing visitors to use.

DOC biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said last season, two pups were killed after being hit by cars. So it’s important to drive extra carefully – especially at this time of year, when the pups are starting to get more mobile and wanting to explore.

“Sea lions don’t know the road rules and they’re relatively fearless, plus they’re not likely to move out of the way very quickly, so we’re asking people to drive slowly and cautiously and take notice of the warning signs because there could be sea lions on the road.”

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Pay attention to the signs warning there may be sea lions on the road.

When watching the sea lions, be sure to stay behind the fence, and watch them quietly. Don’t try to interact with the animals, as it’s important they don’t learn to see people as playmates.

Keep following the road around Hoopers Inlet and you’ll soon get to Allans Beach. Walk about five minutes along a track, and you’ll end up at a pristine slice of coast.

More times than not, you’ll also encounter sea lions here – relaxing on the beach, in this magical part of the world they call home.

How to safely observe sea lions

- When sea lions are in the area, try to stay at least 20m away from the animals. Keep an eye on children and if you have a dog, it should be on a lead.

- Sea lions are confident around humans but are typically passive unless provoked. If one looks like it is coming at you, do not run away in a panic – you should back away slowly and avoid eye contact. Keep going until the sea lion has lost interest. The sea lion is unlikely to pursue you.

- If you see a sea lion which is injured, entangled in marine debris, or being harassed by people or dogs, call DOC’s emergency hotline 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

For more information, see doc.govt.nz.