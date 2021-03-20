World Famous in New Zealand: Dunedin's magnificent, opulent railway station

At the bottom of Stuart Street, facing uphill towards the Octagon, just a five-minute walk away, is Dunedin’s most gloriously over-the-top building: the architectural fantasy that is its railway station.

Built in 1906 of black basalt rock, it’s liberally decorated with creamy white Oamaru limestone, emphasising its many arches, pillars, towers and pediments, and is dominated by its tall clock tower.

Inside, it’s just as busy with decoration, from the intricate mosaic floor of Royal Doulton tiles in the main hall, to the lovely, and very appropriate, stained-glass windows above. Outside is the classically long platform, where trains still come and go – currently, on Sundays only, the Seasider which travels along the harbour past Port Chalmers, and the Inlander which goes through the spectacular Taieri River Gorge to Hindon.

The gardens out the front in Anzac Square are similarly decorative and manicured, with neat topiaried geometric hedges and colourful flowers.

Pamela Wade The Dunedin Railway Station's exterior is deservedly famous.

Pamela Wade The stained glass windows are beautiful.

WHY GO?

Because it’s the biggest gingerbread house you’ll ever see. Its architect, George Troup, was actually nicknamed “Gingerbread George” afterwards – possibly to his annoyance, as it’s said he really preferred his alternative, less-colourful, design for the station.

There is also more than just the building itself to enjoy. Upstairs, the Otago Art Society has its gallery in several of the big, well-lit rooms where, besides the wide variety of art works on display, there will always be at least one, and usually several, artists busy at their easels, but still happy to talk to visitors. On the other side of the stairwell is the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame, full of photos and memorabilia, including uniforms and equipment, from many different sports.

Pamela Wade You must go upstairs for the overview.

INSIDER TIP

Even if nature doesn’t call, be sure to visit the station’s public toilets, where the decoration continues.

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

If you want more of this grandiose architecture, the nearby law courts have a similar vibe while, just along the road, the Chinese Garden delivers an alternative take on ornate buildings, with added ponds and plants. En route there, you’ll pass the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, inside a row of architecturally diverse buildings, where more than 100,000 exhibits are displayed in an engaging manner, with something to interest everyone.

If you’re hungry, there’s a Cobb & Co restaurant in the railway building itself; or, across the road, there’s Ironic Café and Bar, whose own blend of Evoke coffee is award-winning.

Pamela Wade There are almost 750,000 tiles on the mosaic floor.

HOW MUCH?

Nothing to enter the Railway Station and look around, or to visit the art gallery; but the Sports Hall of Fame costs $6 adult, $4 student/senior and $2 child, and is open 10am-3pm Wednesday to Sunday. The station is open every day.

BEST TIME TO GO

Go on a Saturday morning for the added enjoyment of the Otago Farmer’s Market in the car park next door, where up to 70 local growers and producers sell their food and drinks. The summer schedule for the Inlander and Seasider train trips ends on March 28.

