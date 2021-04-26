Dunedin: A guide to New Zealand's most fashionable city

One region in New Zealand is home to a castle, pyramids, a cloud forest, and even Melbourne style eateries. In Dunedin, you can travel around the world without the jetlag.

When you think of Dunedin, the look that comes to mind is more likely to be “puffer jacket” than “designer coat”. Or a dressing gown worn over clothes for extra warmth.

But peel back those practical layers, and you’ll find Dunedin is a bona fide fashion destination – the Paris of the south, if you will (just swap the berets for beanies). The small city has been home to some of New Zealand’s greatest sartorial success stories, producing names such as Nom*d, Carlson, Company of Strangers, and Charmaine Reveley.

You can find out more about Dunedin’s distinctive style at a new fashion exhibition at Otago Museum. And if that should inspire a whole new winter wardrobe, there are plenty of boutiques filled with international labels as well as local creations. You’ll also find the best-stocked op shops in the country, where you can nab one-of-a-kind pieces and designer bargains.

Dunedin NZ Little Dunedin has produced some big names in fashion.

Here’s your guide to New Zealand’s most stylish city.

Fashion Fwd >> Disruption through Design

Begin your fashion journey with a walk through this new exhibition at Otago Museum, which showcases some of the eye-popping creations from finalists in the city’s iD Emerging Designer Awards, ensembles from top Dunedin designers, and centuries-old garments from the museum’s own collection.

Time your visit to coincide with a “Fashion Friday” event, held every month. You can hear from some of the “godmothers” of Dunedin fashion themselves, with talks from the likes of Margi Robertson (Nom*d), Sara Munro (Company of Strangers) and Charmaine Reveley, followed by a fashion film screening and after-hours access to the exhibition.

Otago Museum, free, 10am to 5pm daily until October 17. otagomuseum.nz/whats-on/fashion-fwd

Top shops

While bigger cities have their malls, Dunedin shoppers wrap up warm and hit George Street, an eclectic stretch of chain stores, op shops, boutiques, cafes and restaurants.

Start down the end known as “Edinburgh Way” and tick off two beloved boutiques – Belle Bird and Slick Willy’s. Belle Bird stocks a selection of New Zealand designers, including Kate Sylvester, Deadly Ponies and Meadowlark, plus two in-house brands – Danger Birds and South of Eden – which are made in Dunedin. Next door, the iconic neon sign of Slick Willy’s has been glowing since 1983, kitting out locals with the latest looks from national and international brands.

Across the street is Company Store, the flagship for the Company of Strangers brand. As well as its own collections, the contemporary shop also stocks a selection of international brands. Further along the road, in a heritage building with a striking leadlight entranceway, you’ll find Plume, the home of Nom*d, as well as other like-minded brands including Japanese label Comme des Garcons, goth designer Rick Owens, and fellow Kiwi label Zambesi.

DunedinNZ Plume is the home of the Nom*d brand.

Just one block from George Street, Mild Red, has its headquarters and boutique in an old church on York Place – you can even book an appointment with designer Donna Tulloch for some styling advice.

For a smorgasbord of the city’s creative offerings, head along to the Octagon, and pop into Guild, where you’ll find clothes, jewellery, homewares and artworks, all created by local designers and makers.

Keep going down Stuart Street, and stop by Two Squirrels Vintage Emporium – a treasure trove of clothing, accessories and other unique bits and bobs. Further down is the quirky Finders Keepers Boutique, which takes its inspiration from the Japanese “kawaii” aesthetic – you might find it hard to resist their lollipop earrings.

DunedinNZ Finders Keepers Boutique is home to all things cute and colourful.

Fashion lovers on a budget should head straight to Collectibles Revamped on Moray Place, not far from the Octagon. This beautifully curated store specialises in lightly loved designer clothes, with a huge selection of brands (including a whole rack dedicated to Nom*d and Zambesi). Another excellent pre-loved clothing boutique is Inside Out – there are two of them in the city, one on George Street (near the university) and one on Princes Street.

From Princes Street, it’s a short walk to the warehouse precinct, a historic area that in recent years has been revitalised with street art, cafes, and hotels. You could spend ages poking around in the Red Cross and Hospice op shops on Bond Street and Vogel Street. They're not too far from Shop on Carroll, which stocks everything from vintage clothing to crockery.

Slightly further afield, it’s worth paying a visit to McKinlays in South Dunedin. These stalwart shoemakers have been around for more than 140 years, and you can pick up samples and seconds from their factory shop on Glasgow Street.

Supplied McKinlays has been making its boots in Dunedin since 1879.

A short drive from town, Port Chalmers is also a bit of a shopping hotspot, home to the overwhelming (in a good way) Box of Birds op shop, as well as the boutique of one of New Zealand’s top jewellers, Debra Fallowfield.

From boutiques to boutique hotels

Supplied Fable Dunedin has many stylish touches.

One of the most convenient places to put your feet up after a day of pounding the pavement is the brand new Ebb Dunedin, a modern boutique hotel in the central city. This 28-room, adults-only oasis also houses a cafe in its atrium courtyard. ebb-dunedin.co.nz

Or stay in the stylish new Fable Dunedin, a boutique hotel housed in an elegant, Victorian-era building near the warehouse precinct. Tuck in beneath a tartan blanket and order yourself a whisky from The Press Club bar and restaurant downstairs. fablehotelsandresorts.com

Four days of fashion

DunedinNZ The city’s famed iD International Emerging Designer Awards are a highlight on the fashion calendar.

Want to really immerse yourself in Dunedin’s fashion scene? This year’s iD Dunedin Fashion Festival will take place from June 17 to 20 with a packed schedule of events, including the prestigious iD International Emerging Designer Awards – with all the overseas finalists to be featured in a special hour-long film – plus a runway show, fashion sale, and more. idfashion.co.nz

The writer travelled (and shopped) on her own dime.