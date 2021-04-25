Dunedin: New Zealand's city of hidden gems

Dunedin is much more than beautiful buildings — here are ten hidden gems you probably didn't know about.

Most people know Dunedin for its gothic architecture, Larnach Castle and wonderful wildlife. But we went beyond the obvious attractions to find the city’s secrets, such as $20 island escapes, pyramids, and a mystical cloud forest.

Here are ten of the city's best hidden gems.

Tūhura Science Centre

DunedinNZ/Supplied The Tūhura Science Centre is a great day of hands-on learning and entertainment.

A sure winner with the kids, this science centre is the largest in New Zealand with 45 interactive exhibits, such as a three-storey indoor slide and bike-riding skeleton.

It also has an indoor rainforest, with more than 1000 exotic butterflies, tarantulas, turtles and the goliath stick insect, which grows up to 25 centimetres long.

It's a great place to head on a chilly winter's day – the rainforest, which includes a waterfall – sits at 28 degrees and 75 per cent humidity.

DunedinNZ/Supplied The museum’s indoor rainforest feels like another world on a cold Dunedin day.

For a few extra dollars, you also get entry to the planetarium, which has a domed cinema-like experience with scheduled shows that can take you around the night sky or chase alien life while travelling through time.

The scenic centre and planetarium are part of Otago Museum, which has 1.5 million items under its roof.

Quarantine Island/Kamau Taurua

Brook Sabin/Stuff Quarantine Island is 15 hectares and is easily accessed by water taxi.

Tucked away in the Otago Harbour is a little slice of windswept paradise with a fascinating history.

In the 1860s, early settlers built a quarantine station on the island. If ships arrived with any infectious diseases onboard, like smallpox, the crew and passengers would be held on the island until they were cleared. More than 40 ships were forced to use the island, where around 9000 people were processed – of which about 70 died.

Before Covid-19, this kind of history would be of passing interest to most Kiwis – today, it's a fascinating contrast to the five-star hotels we're currently using as quarantine stations.

Now, more than 150 years later, the island can be visited on a day trip, or you can even stay the night. The sleeping arrangements are a little like a DOC hut, with bunk beds, a communal kitchen and composting toilet. But for $20 per person, it's excellent value.

When on the island, you have free rein to explore – it's a great adventure for the kids. There are three walking trails, or you can take out kayaks, jump off the jetty and – most importantly – catch up with family and friends. The accommodation sleeps up to 30, and it's an affordable way to get a large group of family and friends together for a catch-up.

Penguin Place

DunedinNZ/Supplied The number of penguins you see at Penguin Place will vary – and sightings aren’t guaranteed.

This private conservation reserve is dedicated to helping preserve an endangered creature: the yellow-eyed penguin.

Located out on the Otago Peninsula, you'll be taken on a two-kilometre walking tour to see these tiny penguins. During winter, tours happen late afternoon for the best chance of seeing penguins return from sea, with gatherings sometimes seen on the beach.

Entry prices help fund the conservation of the penguins, including extensive planting of trees each winter, as the penguins love privacy and shade.

Pyramids of Dunedin

DunedinNZ/Supplied Dunedin’s pyramids at dawn: you could be mistaken for thinking you’re in Giza, aside from the sheep.

It's a stretch, but yes – Dunedin has pyramids.

The Okia Reserve is home to two giant triangles, which were formed by volcanic activity.

There is even a track to walk up to the peak of the smallest pyramid. While at Okia Reserve, keep walking to nearby Victory Beach. It is one of only two places outside the Auckland Islands where New Zealand sea lions give birth. Just make sure you are at least 20 metres away at all times – they can be feisty. You can also see the remaining wreck of the SS Victory, which sank in 1861 after a drunk sailor ran the ship aground.

The Reserve is a half-hour drive out of Dunedin, and it'll take you another 20-minute walk to reach the pyramids. From there, you can do a further two-hour loop walk with a chance to see seals and penguins.

Dunedin Botanic Garden

Brook Sabin/Stuff The botanic garden has a wide range of landscapes.

New Zealand's first botanic garden is more than 150 years old and has aged with grace: it’s been named a six-star Garden of International Significance.

Inside you'll find more than 6800 plant species, 3000 rhododendrons and a winter garden glasshouse, with a fascinating collection of plants from warmer regions. With more than 30 hectares to explore, it's a great place to wander to build up an appetite.

Speaking of food

The city is full of memorable eateries – things you'll be talking about weeks after trying.

The Tītī restaurant serves exceptional and well-priced fare. A three-course lunch is just $35, and the menu always changes depending on what local suppliers can provide. A five-course dinner is $72.

Grab a Melbourne-style coffee at Vogel Street Kitchen, and don't miss brunch hotspot Buster Greens. The fried chicken benedict is a superb mixture of kimchi, poached eggs and fried chicken atop a homemade crumpet.

The coast of caves

Brook Sabin Doctor’s Point Reserve has sea caves, similar to Coromandel’s Cathedral Cove.

A windswept stretch of coast, known as Doctor’s Point, is less than half an hour from the city and is home to sea arches, sea caves, and little blue penguins.

It's the perfect place to stretch your legs after indulging in a little too much food. The sea caves are similar to Coromandel's Cathedral Cove, except these are entirely off the radar to all but locals.

If you're feeling particularly energetic, head there early morning for the chance of a spectacular sunrise, as we happened to luck in on.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary

Brook Sabin/Stuff Takahē was the first wildlife we saw.

Orokonui is found just over 20 minutes’ drive from the city, but it feels a world away. The sanctuary is a cloud forest, meaning its peaks are usually shrouded in mist.

Within minutes of stepping inside, a pair of takahē wandered straight up to us; remarkable when you consider there are fewer than 500 left in the country.

The predator-free sanctuary is also home to some of our other rarest birds, reptiles and plants – like kiwi and tuatara.

The sanctuary has several short and multi-hour walks.

The Southern Skies

DunedinNZ/Supplied Our stargazing tour was very comfortable – and included lots of blankets and hot water bottles.

Dunedin is home to one of the country's most spectacular stargazing tours. You'll venture out to the Otago Peninsula, well away from any light pollution. From there, you'll sit in a recliner chair with blankets, a hot water bottle, a warm drink and lots of snacks while you're guided around our solar system by Kylie Ruwhiu-Karawana, whose love of life is infectious.

You'll also learn how Māori used tātai arorangi (finely-tuned astronomical knowledge) to navigate.

Organ Pipes

DunedinNZ/Supplied The Organ Pipes Track is one hour each way.

This is a bush walk with a difference. To reach the so-called "organ pipes", you'll take a steep hour-long walk through a beautiful forest. Then, you'll come to an unusual clearing of hundreds of basalt columns created during the formation of Otago Peninsula. Many of these pillars have fallen, creating an enormous pile, but the remainder look like an organ pipe towering into the sky.

More information:

Tūhura Science Centre + Planetarium $20 per adult, $13 for children. See: otagomuseum.nz

Quarantine Island is $20 per adult, $15 for tertiary students and $12 for school-aged children per night. There is also a family rate of $50 (two adults, two school-aged children). See: quarantineisland.org.nz Port to Port cruises offers a water taxi service to the island, with departures from Back Beach (Port Chalmers) or Portobello on the Otago Peninsula. It's $12 per person each way. See: porttoport.co.nz

Penguin Place is $55 per adult and $16 per child. See: penguinplace.co.nz

Orokonui Ecosanctuary from $20 an adult and $10 a child. See: orokonui.nz

A four-hour stargazing experience with Horizon Tours is $150 per person. See: horizontours.co.nz

Getting there: Air NZ flies daily from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to Dunedin with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz

Jetstar also has a daily flight. See: jetstar.co.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff The city’s botanic garden has something new to see all seasons.

Brook Sabin and Radha Engling travelled the length of New Zealand on a Stuff Travel nationwide road trip in a new Hyundai Kona Electric. The vehicle has 449km of real-world range on a single charge, for more information see: hyundai.co.nz/Kona-electric.

The author's trip was supported by DunedinNZ.