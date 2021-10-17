Five luxe hotels in and around Dunedin if you have some cash to splash

Dunedin is known for its historic buildings, but now a modern hotel has checked in (video published May 2021).

If you’ve been cooped up over the last 18-odd months, you may want to spend some extra dollars on having an unforgettable Kiwi adventure.

Here are five accommodation choices in and around Dunedin that are worth splashing the cash for.

Fable Hotels and Resorts Fable Dunedin is a lever mix of old and new.

Fable Dunedin

310 Princes Street

Behind the Victorian Italianate frontage is one of the city’s newest luxe hotspots.

Inside, there’s a clever mix of old and new, with super contemporary lighting and artwork perfectly played against more traditional features.

Constructed in 1862, the Fable hotel group breathed fresh life into the grand old dame in late 2020, overhauling its 50 guest rooms and suites and the infamous Press Club bar and restaurant (Dunedin’s original haunt for editors and publishers in the 1870s) into one of the city’s newest luxe hotspots.

See: fablehotelsandresorts.com

Read the full review here.

Gareth Harvey EBB by Gary Todd is a modernist boutique hotel in Dunedin central.

Ebb Dunedin

82 Filleul Street

Another new kid on the block is this striking steel and glass hotel, which is billed as New Zealand's first modernist boutique hotel.

The hotel, which opened in March 2021, features 27 rooms as well as a penthouse suite, all pitched at adults. With no children, it is quiet, and the four-level atrium lined with themed artworks make it almost seem like you are staying in an art gallery.

It also has two accessible rooms – each of which can be reconfigured to accommodate guests/carers. These rooms feature pull-down coat rails in wardrobes, wide doors and pull-down seats in the shower. The hotel also has lifts, undercover accessible parking and easy access to Ebb Café on the ground floor.

See: ebb-dunedin.co.nz

Read the full review here.

SUPPLIED Pen-y-Bryn is one of the largest single-story timber dwellings in Australasia.

Pen-y-Bryn

41 Towey Street, Holmes Hill, Ōamaru

If you want a good dose of history with your luxury accommodation than you could do a lot worse than this Ōamaru favourite.

One of the largest single-story timber dwellings in Australasia, Pen-y-Bryn (Welsh for “top of the hill”) has been looking out from its vantage point since 1889 when it was built for local businessman John Bulleid and his family.

Now run by owners James Glucksman and James Boussy, there are three junior suites and two rooms, one of which is accessible, to choose from.

“The style within the lodge echoes a time when Ōamaru was growing faster than San Francisco and had reportedly more gas lighting than London,” says the website.

See: penybryn.co.nz

The Chamberson

77 Stuart Street

Slap bang in the middle of the city is this renovated, heritage-listed former warehouse.

Marrying contemporary style with original features, The Chamberson has become a hot favourite for travellers.

There are a range of rooms to choose from, or you can try The Pad apartment. With two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area and full kitchen, as well as some of the best views of the city, this would make a great getaway for friends or family.

This central boutique stay offers a perfect way to relax after a big day of exploring the region.

See: thechamberson.co.nz

Brook Sabin/Stuff Camp Estate has five rooms.

Camp Estate

Larnach Castle, 100 Camp Road

From the outside, Camp Estate looks like it could be a weekend retreat for the royal family. That regal-like quality continues inside with the grand marble staircase and crystal chandeliers. The rooms are decorated in a neo-classic style with all the mod-cons you’d expect.

All this luxury is just 500 metres down the road from the castle and guests at Camp Estate get free access to one of the country’s most famous buildings.

There are seven acres of gardens with different themes to awaken your inner-most Bridgerton fantasy– such as the Serpentine Walk, the South Seas Garden, the Rain Forest and the Alice Lawn.

See: campestate.co.nz

Read the full review here.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. For the latest travel rules, see: covid19.govt.nz.