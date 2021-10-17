Five first-class destination restaurants worth visiting in Waitaki

There are a lot of things to see and do in this often overlooked region.

Some of the country's best produce comes from the wild landscape of Waitaki.

Between the rugged coastline and wide-open plains are several award-winning restaurants, hauling ingredients straight from the garden and sea.

From a seasonal garden restaurant next to a medieval-style castle to a shipping container serving crayfish right beside the sea, here are five first-class destination restaurants worth popping into the next time you're in “The Sweet Spot of New Zealand”.

Cucina Restaurant & Bar, Oamaru

Supplied/Tourism Waitaki The menu influences at Cucina Restaurant & Bar in Oamaru roam freely across the planet.

After landing in New Zealand for a holiday in 2008, Buenos Aires-born Yanina and Pablo Tacchini decided to settle in Ōamaru. Nine years later, the couple now wrangle three kids and two eateries in the town, including the much-loved Tees Street Café, and Cucina Restaurant & Bar, a refined restaurant reflecting their Italian, Spanish and South American heritage.

Those influences can be seen across dishes like the Argentinian-style pumpkin soup, choripan sliders, churros and the showstopping Balcarce sponge cake. Hand-made pasta is also big on the menu. Diners are tasked with picking between black garlic rigatoni with crispy pork, slow-cooked lamb ravioli, and tagliatelle with smoked fish. Cucina's “Trust the Chef” option includes four sharing courses for the whole table.

Pablo has worked with some of the best chefs in the country, including stints at Riverstone Kitchen, Fleurs Place and Meredith’s in Auckland. Cucina won the gold medal in 2019’s Beef and Lamb excellence awards. See: cucinaoamaru.co.nz

Fleurs Place, Moeraki

Brook Sabin/Stuff Seafood is big on the menu at Fleurs Place.

Renowned food and travel writer Rick Stein famously told English newspaper the Daily Mail he would pick Fleurs Place in Moeraki if he could choose to dine anywhere in the world.

The restaurant, café and bar located right on the waterfront specialises in fresh fish, with fishing vessels hauling catches straight from the surrounding waters direct to the kitchen. Run by respected hospitality figure Fleur Sullivan, the restaurant was built in 2002 from gathered collectables and demolition materials from all over New Zealand.

On the blackboard, diners can see what’s fresh that day – from blue cod and gurnard to flounder and crayfish – while most of the vegetables and herbs are sourced from organic growers around the region. See: fleursplace.com

Riverstone Kitchen, Waitaki Bridge

Emma Willetts Riverstone Kitchen owner Bevan Smith.

Local seasonal ingredients reign supreme at this multi-award-winning restaurant located next to a medieval-style castle. Casual café by day and contemporary restaurant by night, Riverstone Kitchen was launched by chef Bevan Smith on his family’s 10-acre farm in Waitaki Bridge, just 20 minutes north of Ōamaru.

Now, the restaurant sits alongside the shantytown-inspired Riverstone Giftshop, and the Riverstone Castle, a striking structure containing more than 150 tonnes of Ōamaru stone. If you plan ahead, you can pop in for a guided tour with owner Dot Smith.

Riverstone Kitchen dishes up a taste of Waitaki. The surrounding gardens and orchards determine what appears on the menu. That could mean feasting on potato gnocchi with burnt butter and sage, roasted Moroccan vegetables, rhubarb crumble, blackcurrant souffle or the reliable hot-smoked salmon.

There’s plenty of room inside and out, and the aviaries and makeshift play area across the property will keep the kids entertained. See: riverstonekitchen.co.nz

The Fishwife, Moeraki

Lydia R Cook Owner John Pile sells crayfish not good enough to export at the Fishwife.

Crayfish might have a reputation for being consumed in white-table-clothed restaurants, but in Moeraki you can sample the spiny lords of the sea beside a shipping container overlooking the water.

The unique setting, complete with crayfish pots as tables and a steampunk hand-washing station on entry, only adds to the experience. Fourth-generation fisherman John Pile and partner Nicky opened the upmarket fish and chip stand, The Fishwife, after finding they could overcome crayfish export grading difficulties through the shop.

Here, the crayfish comes straight off the boat into a circulating tank before being steamed and served with lemon and chips. And it’s not uncommon for the shop to sell out, so preordering is recommended. Elsewhere, the shop serves local blue cod as well as pāua from the Chatham Islands.

See: facebook.com/MoerakiFishWife

River-T Wines, Kurow

With the first vines hitting soil in 2001, Waitaki is the country’s newest wine region. The mineral-loaded soils have attracted a handful of producers since then, including Paul and Alisa Nicholls who own River-T Wines on the banks of the Waitaki River near the Kurow township.

The small vineyard hand-harvests a mix of grape varieties and now there’s a destination to sample the goods. Built in 2018, the River-T cellar door provides views across the vineyard and St Mary mountain range.

From September to June, visitors can try the range of River-T Wines on the spacious deck, including barrel-fermented pinot gris, dry riesling and pinot noir, platters loaded with locally-farmed salmon and Whitestone cheese. See: rivertestate.co.nz

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.