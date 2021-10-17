Five Dunedin cafés that are loved by locals

You'll find everything from boutique bakeries to micro-breweries in Dunedin's cool old Warehouse Precinct.

As a university city, Dunedin is home to many great minds. And to fuel all that deep thinking, there must be caffeine. Lots of it.

So it makes sense that Dunedin boasts a buzzing café scene, with coffee shops and brunch spots around every corner. Whether you’re after a flat white and a cheese roll, or a chai latte and a buddha bowl, there’s a café for every taste. In fact, there are so many to choose from it can be overwhelming.

That’s why we’re keeping things simple – here are six tried and tested cafés that are loved by locals.

The Good Oil

Supplied The iconic cinnamon twirls at The Good Oil.

If there’s one café that every Dunedinite would suggest as a meeting place, it’s The Good Oil. This bustling hotspot has been going strong since 2003, serving great coffee and crowd-pleasing food from its prime position sandwiched between boutiques on Dunedin’s main shopping street.

The cabinet is stocked with all sorts of goodies: muffins, caramel slice, gluten-free friands, and their legendary cinnamon swirls. There’s also an all-day menu offering cooked breakfasts, salads, and sandwiches. Don't expect anything too trendy or gimmicky – just tasty, well-made food.

Seats are in hot demand, especially during the morning rush. But you can also visit their outlet at the Nichol’s Garden Centre in Andersons Bay.

The Good Oil, 314 George Street, Dunedin Central.

Nova

Supplied Nova in the Octagon is a Dunedin institution.

Glass doors connect the Dunedin Public Art Gallery to Nova, a stylish café that seamlessly transitions from daytime to evening dining.

Nova has been around since the 90s, but its menu is constantly evolving to keep up with the latest tastes. The result is a mix of trusty favourites and fresher options – a full cooked breakfast with bacon and black pudding sits alongside a “buddha bowl” with avocado and hummus. It’s also a go-to spot for a nice dinner, enjoyed with a glass of Central Otago wine or two.

Or pop in for dessert – Nova is famous for its injectable doughnuts, which you fill yourself using a sauce syringe.

Nova, 29 The Octagon, Dunedin Central.

The Perc

DunedinNZ/Supplied The Perc has a delicious range of baked goods.

Just a block down from the Octagon is this inviting wee coffeehouse that you’ll wish was your local. In fact, The Perc is so popular they have a sister café just five minutes down the road.

Big glass domes on the counter contain all sorts of tempting cakes and slices. The coffees are excellent, but they do milkshakes and smoothies, too. Soup or seafood chowder will warm you up on those chilly days (with cheese rolls for dipping), or there’s a range of classic breakfast options and bagels. Nothing will set you back more than $20.

Try and nab a seat by the window, and settle in for a piece of tan slice and some people-watching.

The Perc, 142 Stuart Street, Dunedin Central.

Beam Me Up Bagels

Supplied Beam Me Up Bagels’ new inner-city shop is a great spot for a quick lunch.

After selling out of their hand-rolled creations at the Otago Farmers Market every weekend, in 2016, Beam Me Up Bagels opened a little bricks-and-mortar shop in North East Valley.

Dunedinites still couldn’t get enough of them, so in 2020, they gave the people what they wanted, opening a second, bigger store in town. You can now go there to sit down for a coffee and one of their fresh, made-to-order bagels for breakfast or lunch.

An extensive menu of toppings merits repeat visits. Choose from simple but delicious spreads, or go for a bagel “sandwich” with more substantial fillings.

Beam Me Up Bagels, 104 Great King Street, Dunedin Central.

Starfish

Supplied Starfish is a popular cafe in the seaside suburb of St Clair.

On fine weekends, you’ll find most of Dunedin strolling along the Esplanade in St Clair. Many will be headed in the direction of Starfish, an all-day eatery that matches the seaside suburb’s laidback vibes.

You’re spoiled for choice at this two-storey spot – stop by for an early morning coffee, fresh juice or smoothie and a treat from the cabinet, or sit down for fried chicken waffles for brunch. There’s also burgers, fish ‘n’ chips and tacos to keep you going throughout the day.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays they stay open late, with local craft beer legends Emerson’s on tap. There’s often live music on Friday nights, too.

Starfish, 240 Forbury Road, St Clair.

