Dunedin: Adventure, history and conservation in Karitāne

Walking along the picturesque beaches of Karitāne on the coast north of Dunedin is peaceful and relaxing.

One of the things that strikes me the most about New Zealand is how often you have stunning nature right on the doorstep of a city.

Growing up in sprawling suburbs on the US east coast, I was never far from a mall, factory, or eight-lane highway. But if you were to ask me where you could find the nearest white sandy beach, I would struggle to reply. Let alone a sandy beach home to a couple of sea lions and the occasional dolphin.

Yet here in New Zealand, even in our largest cities, reserves, beaches and national parks are often within view.

Dunedin is no exception. Likely one of New Zealand’s most beautiful and most scenic cities, Dunedin sits on a stunning stretch of coastline. Nearby are picturesque towns, beautiful walks, and heaps of epic beaches worth exploring.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Paddling out with Karitāne Māori Tours offers a more elegant and nuanced view of Karitāne and its rich history.

Situated on the Waikouaiti River mouth, Karitāne is a stunning tiny seaside settlement, a 35-minute drive north of Dunedin. Sleepy and peaceful, it’s rich in Māori and European history, with beautiful beaches and abundant wildlife. Karitāne is the ideal setting for a coastal adventure with a focus on conservation.

Liz Carlson/Stuff “Mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei”. For us and our children after us.

Karitāne Māori Tours is run by the Kāti Huirapa whānau, the tangata whenua of the area. Their passion for the environment sees them taking an active role in habitat restoration, both on the land and in the water.

Here they share their love of being on the water with their passion for people and the environment by taking manuhiri (guests) out on traditional Māori waka on the Waikouaiti River to plant native flax on the dunes to restore the natural landscape.

As the world expands and our common differences shrink, it’s important to remember our heritage and honour the people and past of places.

As an outsider who has come to New Zealand’s shores, I do my best to respect the people, places, and stories from here. I strive to value, respect and esteem the Māori world view, and support the preservation of culture and use my work to amplify theirs.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Heading out and replanting natives in Karitāne makes for a special experience knowing you’re helping to protect a fragile environment.

When I can join or support Māori businesses, especially in travel I will. Here in Karitāne, you have the perfect opportunity to get a little more cultured, have a bit of adventure and help out conserving the land, all the while experiencing the beauty of the place through a new lens.

The spectacular Huriawa Peninsula sits on the northern edge of Karitāne’s beach, and it was the site of a historic fortified Māori pā. With the Waikouaiti River mouth on one side and the Pacific Ocean on the other, this was a perfect defensive position.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Walking along the Huriawa Peninsula is beautiful, with many seabirds and sea lions lurking around.

Centuries later a whaling station was built here, with the bones of their labour often visible today. When the sun shines here, the twinkling blue waters look tropical and inviting. When the clouds come in and the wind picks up, you feel like you might as well be standing at the edge of the world. Quiet and desolate.

And a 35-minute drive will bring you straight to a world-class flat white in the heart of the Dunedin CBD – where else offers that?

