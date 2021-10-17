Dunedin: A secret side of the city you've never seen before

From a butterfly forest to $20 island getaway, we go on the hunt for the region's best secret spots.

Did you know Dunedin has a tropical rainforest with more than a thousand butterflies, a $20 island escape and even pyramids? Otago's largest city is much more than beautiful architecture and a coastline full of magnificent wildlife.

Butterfly forest

Dunedin is one of the last places in New Zealand you'd expect to find a tropical rainforest. However, head to the city's museum to experience 28 degrees and 75 per cent humidity all year round – it's the closest thing you'll find to a tropical island this far south.

The tropical forest is found at Tūhura, New Zealand largest science centre which is part of Otago Museum. It's a sure winner with the kids, where they'll find 45 interactive exhibits, such as a three-storey indoor slide and a bike-riding skeleton.

DunedinNZ/Supplied The tropical forest is part of Otago Museum.

One of the highlights is the tropical rainforest, complete with a waterfall and more than 1000 butterflies from Costa Rica and the Philippines.

Like any good rainforest, the deeper you look, the more you will find – such as the Peruvian orange and Brazilian Black. No, these aren't butterflies – they have eight eyes. The museum is home to two species of tarantula, although these are kept safely out of reach.

DunedinNZ/Supplied There are more than 1000 butterflies as part of Otago Museum’s tropical forest.

You'll also find turtles, birds and even a Eurycnema goliath. This enormous stick insect grows up to 25 centimetres and can lay 1000 eggs a year.

World-class cycleway

One of the best ways to experience the sights of the region is on a network of cycleways around the Otago Harbour, known as Cycle the Loop.

Start with the spectacularly scenic coastal road winding along the Otago Peninsula, which has a dedicated cycleway to the cute little seaside town of Portobello. From there, pre-book a ferry to Port Chalmers, and cross over to the other side of the harbour where you can return to Dunedin (a warning, this side of the loop has some road riding).

DunedinNZ/Supplied Cycle the Otago Harbour along the coast.

Lonely Planet once named the Otago Peninsula of the world's best cycle routes – and with recent extensions of the cycleway – it's only getting better.

A mysterious cloud forest

Less than half an hour out of Dunedin you’ll find a cloud forest, with peaks usually shrouded in mist – almost like the jungle-covered mountains of Sri Lanka.

DunedinNZ/Supplied Orokonui Ecosanctuary is one of the best places to see takahē.

Orokonui Ecosanctuary is a predator-free reserve, and a visit here is one of your best chances to see takahē – I spotted two within minutes of entering the gate. It’s also a breeding ground for our rarest kiwi, the Haast tokoeka. In the wild, only five per cent of chicks ever reach adulthood. Here that number is much higher, and after they are big enough to defend themselves, they are taken back to South Westland. The sanctuary has several short and multi-hour walks.

$20 island escape

There are few places in the world you can escape to an island for $20 a night – the Otago Harbour is one of them.

Quarantine Island/Kamau Taurua sits near the centre of the long-extinct Otago Volcano, which was active 10 million years ago and formed the harbour.

Brook Sabin/Stuff It takes just a few minutes on a water taxi to reach Quarantine Island/Kamau Taurua.

It's believed Māori arrived on the island, potentially as early as 1300, with several historic midden (places where shells and fish were disposed of) discovered on the island.

But it wasn't until the 1800s where the island's history took an intriguing turn that parallels the Covid-19 pandemic we find ourselves in today.

By 1863, early settlers had built a quarantine station – one of four in New Zealand. If ships arrived with any infectious diseases onboard, like smallpox, the crew and passengers would be held on the island until they were cleared. More than 40 ships were forced to use the island, where around 9000 people were processed – of which about 70 died.

By World War I, the island was used to treat soldiers who returned with sexually transmitted infections, and it later turned into a farm. Today, conservation and tourism have injected a new sense of excitement into the island.

You can sleep in an old bungalow, almost like a large DOC hut, for $20 a night. It has bunk beds, a communal kitchen and composting toilet.

When on the island, you have free rein to explore – it's an excellent adventure for the kids with three walking trails. The first is an ecological tour focusing on the island's restoration efforts. A second historic walk encompasses 15 sites, including the restored Married Quarters. This is the only two-storey quarantine building left in New Zealand and where couples would isolate. The walk includes a stop at the island's cemetery, containing the graves of 72 people who died in quarantine. There is also a walk focused on WWI features of the island.

You can also take out kayaks, jump off the jetty and – most importantly – have the time to catch up with family and friends. The accommodation sleeps up to 30, and it's an affordable way for a large group to catch up.

The Great Pyramids of New Zealand

DunedinNZ/Supplied The pyramids are found at Okia Reserve.

Yes, it's a stretch – but Dunedin has its own version of pyramids. These, however, were sculpted by Mother Nature over millions of years.

The Otago region was once home to enormous volcanic activity, which helped form two almost perfectly geometric basalt pyramids at Okia Reserve, which is half an hour drive outside the city. There is even a track to walk up to the peak of the smallest pyramid.

While at the reserve, keep walking to nearby Victory Beach. It is one of only two places outside the Auckland Islands where New Zealand sea lions give birth. It is also a significant habitat for yellow-eyed penguins, one of the rarest on the planet.

A green inner sanctuary

The city has a green heart that spans more than 30 hectares. The Dunedin Botanic Gardens was created more than 150 years ago, making it New Zealand’s oldest. It's been named a six-star Garden of International Significance for its "extensive plant collections, native bush, city vistas and beautiful walks."

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Dunedin Botanic Garden is the oldest in New Zealand.

You'll find more than 6800 plant species, 3000 rhododendrons and a winter garden glasshouse, with a fascinating collection of plants from warmer regions.

Bondi Beach with beanies

One of the most photographed pools in the world is the Bondi Baths – the ocean pool which sits at the southern end of Australia’s most iconic beach. Well, sorry Sydney, but we have one of those too; it’s Bondi with Beanies.

DunedinNZ/Supplied St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool is a cheap way to feel like you’re having a tropical holiday – the water is 28 degrees.

The St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool was opened in 1884, and by the 1960s, it took a giant leap for mankind and was heated – meaning the pool effectively doubled in temperature. Dunedin's version of heaven is sitting in the 28-degree pool watching the wild sea on a blustery cold day.

The pools are open from October to March, with swimming lanes, a toddlers pool and a disabled change room.

