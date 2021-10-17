St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool: NZ's version of Bondi Beach

Luxuriating in this ocean-side pool while watching a storm roll in is Dunedin's version of heaven.

It's one of the most photographed stretches of sand in the world – Sydney's Bondi Beach.

At the southern end, you will find its star attraction: the Bondi Baths. People travel from all over the world to see the swell smash against this iconic ocean pool, including Kiwis.

But some don't realise we have our very own Bondi Beach right here in New Zealand; it's Bondi with beanies.

Dunedin's St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool sits on the rocks at the southern end of St Clair Beach. On a hot summer's day down south, you could be in Sydney. I'd argue, ours is better.

DunedinNZ/Supplied St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool is open October to March.

You'll find the promenade full of coffee shops and excellent restaurants. The beach will be brimming with swimmers and surfers – and the hot salt water pool will be packed.

Equally, the deep south is pretty good at throwing up a cold blast during summer that feels like you've been sentenced to an extra day of winter. The hot salt water pool is excellent for that too – it's heated to 28 degrees, and luxuriating in the pool while watching a storm roll in is Dunedin's version of heaven.

After your swim, start the hunt for Patti's & Cream food truck. The easiest way to find it is to look for the queues.

DunedinNZ/Supplied St Clair Beach is popular in summer.

Olive Tabor quit her job as a restaurant manager to start an ice cream truck, never having made ice cream in her life.

Today, three years on, she's a testament to the power of hard work and a dream, creating delicious small-batch handcrafted creations like caramel ribbon and doughnut raspberry ripple.

End the day at the waterfront restaurant, Tītī, which serves exceptional and well-priced fare. A five-course trust the chef dinner is $75, and you're in for some tasty surprises.

Bondi is now just a domestic flight away, and it’s waiting for you this summer.

DunedinNZ/Supplied The pools are family-friendly, with a toddler’s paddling pool.

More information:

Getting there: Direct flights from Auckland, Wellington Christchurch with Air New Zealand, or with Jetstar from Auckland. See: airnz.co.nz or jetstar.com

Staying there: Distinction Dunedin Hotel offers four-star city centre accommodation from $189. See: distinctionhotels.co.nz

Playing there: St Clair Hot Water Pool is open October to March. $7.20 per adult, $3.30 per child.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To offset your carbon emissions, head to airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainability-customer-carbon-offset

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Stay home and follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

See: dunedinnz.com