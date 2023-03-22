The food and drink heroes of Oamaru and Waitaki

There are a lot of things to see and do in this often overlooked region.

A great respect for the land and a great love for their community is a common theme amongst the local food and drink heroes of the Waitaki region.

These legends make headlines with their unique offerings by marrying traditional methods and innovative sustainable practices.

Local makers champion each other in their endeavours, and the people of Oamaru are proud to support the culinary heroes who make their town such a great place to call home.

Craftwork Brewery

Neat Places Craftwork is located in Oamaru’s Victorian Precinct.

Harbour Street, South Hill, Oamaru

In the heart of Oamaru’s Victorian Precinct lies a marvellous not-so-secret Belgium-style taproom reminiscent of a Brussels café from the 1900s. The award-winning nano brewery crafts its own barrel-aged sour beers in a small converted basement and attracts self-confessed beer nerds from all over New Zealand and Australia.

A collaborative effort between two old friends turned partners, Lee-Ann and Michael, have almost accidentally created a cult following for their traditionally brewed European-style beers. Among their most popular pours is a spontaneously fermented wheat beer known as O’ambic that’s made waves at local beer festivals.

With a great appreciation for good things that are made slowly, the focus at Craftwork Brewery is more on the process rather than producing the same end result every time. In keeping with this ethos, Lee-Ann and Michael love serving their sought-after craft beers with a well-matched artisan cheeseboard that's as unique and seasonal as their brews.

Riverstone Kitchen

Neat Places Bevan Smith started Riverstone in 2006.

1431 Glenavy-Hilderthorpe Road, Waitaki Bridge

After more than a decade of experience at top restaurants in London and Australia, local food hero Bevan Smith returned home to the family farm in 2006 and Riverstone was born. Founded on the philosophy that the best kind of food is seasonal, fresh, and grown as close as possible to where it’s consumed, Riverstone Kitchen has established itself as an award-winning foodie destination.

Surrounded by lush verdant gardens, Bevan and his team serve up honest, seasonal dishes that showcase New Zealand’s exceptional bounty. Freshly baked goods appear from the kitchen, local meat is butchered in-house, and exceptional produce is picked from the surrounding gardens the same day you eat it. Sustainable dining doesn't get much fresher (or tastier) than this.

Whitestone Cheese Co.

Neat Places Whitestone has a cheese deli in Oamaru.

3 Torridge Street, Oamaru

Voted New Zealand’s Favourite Cheese Company in 2022, Whitestone Cheese Co. has blessed Aotearoa with its seriously world-class cheese since 1987. Fourth generation Otago farmers Bob and Sue Berry initially produced their artisan cheese from a converted garage as a small side project. The award-winning enterprise has now grown to encompass a dedicated custom factory with an accompanying cheese deli and factory tours to boot.

Combining traditional European cultures alongside distinctive regional recipes, Whitestone creates cheese to rival the finest fromageries in France. Rich limestone soils in the North Otago region mean local grass-fed cows produce a superior quality of milk perfect for cheesemaking.

Fresh milk is delivered to Whitestone daily and turned into cheese using artisan open vat techniques. Whey from this process is then returned to local cattle farmers for animal feed, creating a closed-loop supply chain that drastically minimises waste.

Vinbrux Bakery

Neat Places Vinbrux uses traditional German recipes.

36B Arun Street, South Hill, Oamaru

Bakery owners Richard and Christel Vinbrux believe good food should be affordable for everyone. Along with their talented children, they have carved out a unique slice of Europe on the outskirts of Oamaru. The bakery is a welcoming homely spot where folk can gather and enjoy a leisurely catch-up over coffee and a wholesome meal (complete with a treat). If you are unfamiliar with this German pastime, known as kaffeeklatsch, then you are well overdue for a trip to Vinbrux Bakery and Kaffeehaus.

After moving from Germany to Oamaru in 1998, the Vinbrux family worked hard to establish an almost wholly self-sufficient life off their land. Almost two decades later, they opened their namesake bakery and have been serving Oamaru locals their nourishing and deliciously satisfying fare ever since. Everything is made from scratch using traditional German recipes, with the freshest ingredients either homegrown on their 34-acre farm or sourced as locally as possible.

Yanina & Pablo Tacchini

Neat Places Yanina and Pablo run three restaurants in Oamaru.

South Hill, Oamaru

Simultaneously raising three kids and running three restaurants may seem an almighty task, but Yanina and Pablo make it look fun. Originally from Argentina, this enterprising couple found their heart's true home in Oamaru and love sharing their internationally influenced cuisine with an amazingly supportive local community.

Initially opting for a formal dining approach with their first restaurant Cucina, they soon discovered the more laidback Kiwi style of hospitality suited them much better. Fast-forward a few years and the couple now run three diverse and highly popular establishments, including Tees St, an incredibly popular brunch spot.

A common theme across the venues is ever-changing menus made with the freshest seasonal produce and locally sourced ingredients. You’ll also notice the lush indoor greenery that has become a signature of theirs thanks to Yanina’s love of indoor gardening.

Wanting to instil the value of hard work, Yanina and Pablo love including their children in what they’ve created. The latest addition to their culinary trio, Del Mar, a super relaxed, family-friendly spot on the beach, was created with their kids in mind. The kids have had a hand in crafting some special flavours for the gelato freezer, and their oldest son, who loves cooking, is learning to work in the kitchen.

Mean Greens

Neat Places Mean Greens sells produce at its farmgate.

Kenilworth Road, Oamaru

Locals claim that Mean Greens grow Aotearoa’s most delicious strawberries, and they may just be right. Known for their exceptionally high-quality produce, Mean Greens’ fresh herbs, salad greens, and juicy strawberries have been gracing the menus of local cafés and restaurants since 1999. Savvy locals also clamour to get their hands on the goods (especially the strawberries) whenever there is a surplus to be sold at the farmgate.

When Rachel and Andrew Watt took over the business seven years ago, the avid home gardeners had been searching for a lifestyle that suited their young family. They didn’t just discover the chance to spend more time with their kids and less time commuting. They also discovered an incredibly supportive community they love being a part of.

In a region known for its exceptional growers and food producers, Rachel and Andrew’s dedication to growing top-quality produce has earned them a spot at the top. Picked daily in the crisp cool early mornings, you’d be hard-pressed to find fresher, tastier greens than this!

River T Estate Wines

Neat Places Waitaki Valley is Aotearoa’s youngest wine region.

5292a Kurow-Duntroon Road, RD6k, Kurow

When lockdowns changed their plans to move overseas, wine enthusiasts Paul and Alissa Nicholls decided to take on a new challenge and became the proud new owners of River T Estate Wines. Continuing the traditions of hand-tending the vines and working with award-winning local winemakers has seen the vineyard continue to flourish under its new ownership. Waitaki Valley, Aotearoa’s youngest wine region, is producing some outstanding vintages and the Nicholls are thrilled to play a role in its emergence.

Famous for their epic grazing platters, Paul and Alissa love showcasing the best of the region by pairing their pours with delicious morsels from the likes of Whitestone Cheese Co., High Country Salmon, and Waimate Bakery.

The relaxed and laidback pace of the vineyard’s cellar door made it a favourite haunt when the Nicholls came from out of town to visit family. Now that the place is their own, they're determined to maintain the same welcoming, family-friendly vibe for their local community.