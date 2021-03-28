SH35, Gisborne: The forgotten tourist highway full of hidden gems

State Highway 35 weaves through a long-lost slice of New Zealand, where kids play on horses instead of cellphones and beaches lie empty.

I've never seen a slice of New Zealand quite like this. Kids play on horses instead of mobiles. Wild pigs run down the road. Cows can be found wandering along remote beaches. And local pubs don't have Wi-fi, so people actually talk to each other.

The place I'm talking about is East Cape. The first to see the sun, but one of the last places in New Zealand to fully embrace the hectic pace of modern life.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You’ll find no shortage of empty beaches along State Highway 35.

Here, locals value the simpler things; people and the environment are top of mind – rather than an Internet connection.

The road that links this beautiful slice of New Zealand together is known as State Highway 35. Although "highway" is perhaps a generous term; it is more like a grand voyage of winding roads that takes you to some of the most untouched parts of the country.

Start in Gisborne

Brook Sabin/Stuff Railbiking has become a popular Gisborne attraction.

The 334km trip from Gisborne to Ōpōtiki is comfortably done in three to four days, which gives plenty of time to indulge your curiosity.

Starting in Gisborne, give yourself enough time to explore the city and its charms – such as boutique wineries, a beautiful central city, Rere Rockslide and railbiking, which traverses an old section of the Gisborne to Napier rail line. Then, turn onto State Highway 35 and let the adventure begin.

Tatapouri

BROOK SABIN/Stuff.co.nz Dive Tatapouri allows you to get up close with stingrays.

Just 15 minutes into your road trip is the region's best wildlife encounter. Dive Tatapouri runs a reef ecology tour that includes an encounter with wild stingrays and kingfish.

The moment you mention stingrays, Steve Irwin's untimely death often springs to mind. The guides on this trip make it their mission to shatter preconceptions, and instead help you and fall in love with what they call "labradors of the ocean".

You'll don gumboots and waders and head out on to the reef, and before long, the bay's resident stingrays Pancake and Waffle will be greeting you with open arms (or should I say wings). You'll also get "kisses" on your gumboots as they gently bump into you. What they're really asking for is a bite to eat, and you're allowed to feed them with food the guides bring along.

While all this happens, you're also likely to see a curious eagle ray come for a visit alongside kingfish that dart around just a few metres away. The tour is open to all ages; kids will especially love it.

Tolaga Bay

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Tolaga Bay Wharf was opened in 1929.

Continue the drive past empty golden beaches until you arrive at Tolaga Bay and its iconic wharf. The remarkable structure extends 660 metres into the ocean, making it the longest concrete wharf in the southern hemisphere.

Afterwards, explore the historic Cooks Cove Walkway full of stunning vistas, including an aerial view of the wharf, and a path that weaves through a natural archway down to a secluded cove.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cooks Cove Walkway is the region's top short walk.

Tokomaru Bay

The day will end 30 minutes' drive away on the white sandy shores of Tokomaru Bay, where you'll stay at bustling Te Puka Tavern.

The pub is the centre of gravity in the area; everyone comes to enjoy the beachside views, a quiet catch-up and delicious country kai.

The tavern has a series of affordable beachside apartments, which is home to one of my favourite travel memories. There, after a long day of driving, I fell asleep in the most memorable way. While my eyes were shut, my other senses went on a journey. With the windows wide open, all I could hear was the loud crash of waves and the soft sea breeze on my skin. It was like a massage for the soul.

Paua Pies

Brook Sabin/Stuff The pāua pies at Café 35 are worthy of the hype.

The following day we woke to the sound of horse hooves on the road and kids laughing. We went for a walk along the beach to find a group of kids on horseback. With little cellphone reception, I didn't see any glued to phones – instead, kids seemed to be on some sort of adventure. It was a fascinating insight into what the internet has done to children.

After a morning stroll on the beach, make sure to stop at Tokomaru Bay's Café 35 to try their iconic pāua pie. During the school holidays or long weekends, there will be queues, with fresh batches selling out within minutes.

Remote rustic towns

Brook Sabin/Stuff Transport in Ruatōria.

Half an hour into your second day's drive, you'll come across Ruatōria, a remote settlement full of rustic charm. We pulled over for lunch and found a group of girls who had ridden their horses to the town's park and let them graze while they ate lunch.

As you weave towards the country's eastern-most point, the landscape takes on a whole new level of remoteness. I saw wild turkeys, pigs and goats on the road as we approached Te Araroa. The village has excellent fish and chips at the Kai Kart Café, the largest pōhutukawa in New Zealand, and is a gateway to the region's most iconic landmark.

The Lighthouse

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cows enjoy a bit of quiet time on the beach.

Buckle up: the 30-minute drive out to the lighthouse is spectacular, if not a little scary. The route weaves along the coast, where we found horses, cows and a bull joining us on the road.

The animal life is very New Zealand. Around one corner, we saw a group of seals out sunning themselves. Around the next, a herd of cows were down on the beach staring into the surf. I parked the car and went for a walk to watch the unusual spectacular (the only places I've seen cows on the beach are India and Sri Lanka), and the only footprints I could see all up and down the sand were hooves.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The spectacular road along to the lighthouse.

The last part of the road takes a dramatic turn as it navigates a narrow winding seaside cliff – those with a fear of heights may want to close their eyes. Just a few minutes later, you've arrived at the country's eastern-most point: East Cape.

The 700 steps up to the lighthouse are worth the effort (at least you'll burn off those pāua pies!) with magnificent views looking out into the blue abyss.

Enter the Bay of Plenty

Brook Sabin/Stuff Raukōkore Church was built in 1894.

After your lighthouse adventure, make your way north towards the Bay of Plenty to find one of the Cape's most iconic landmarks: the Raukōkore Church. Nestled down by the sea, framed by the mighty Raukūmara Range, this simple but beautifully crafted seaside church is a must-stop for anyone interested in photography.

A few minutes further along the road is an idyllic grove of macadamias trees that have been lovingly cultivated in the region's subtropical sun.

There, The Nuthouse Café serves homemade icecream (with macadamia and mānuka honey) alongside lots of other treats that can be enjoyed on outdoor tables overlooking the sea.

End the day at Te Kaha Beach Hotel, which overlooks a sheltered bay and has a heated swimming pool if you can't brave the ocean. The next morning you'll leave the quieter pace of East Cape towards Ōpōtiki, which officially ends SH35.

If you love exploring tiny towns that remind you of a long-lost slice of New Zealand, this road trip is for you.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Te Kaha Beach Hotel has a beautiful beach at its doorstep.

More information: See tairawhitigisborne.co.nz

Where to stay:

Te Puka Tavern is $160 for up to four people, then $30 per extra person up to six. See: tepukatavern.co.nz

Te Kaha Beach Hotel from $175 a night. See: tekahabeachhotel.co.nz

