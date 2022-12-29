Undiscovered Aotearoa: Tairāwhiti Gisborne is New Zealand’s most underrated foodie region

Kiwis love hidden gems, so we're on a mission to find them. Undiscovered Aotearoa is a video-led series by Brook Sabin and Radha Engling to uncover the best bits of New Zealand you never knew about.

A perfect holiday has a few simple ingredients: a great location, with fantastic food.

Gisborne has no shortage of spectacular scenery, but I’ve long assumed the gastronomy scene was a little neglected. That's until I went on a deep dive with my taste buds, and came up thoroughly surprised. Here's what you can't miss.

Did you say doughnuts?

Brook Sabin/Stuff GEM’s Caramilk doughnut.

When it comes to cheap eats, one of the best hidden gems in Gisborne is, quite literally, a gem.

Gisborne has a food company called GEM, standing for Green Eye Māori – named after chef Tihema Johnson, who has striking green eyes. But even more remarkable are his doughnuts, which are some of the best you'll try on home soil.

One of his more popular is the Caramilk custard, with a fluffy Rarotongan-style dough packed with Caramilk ganache.

Brook Sabin/Stuff GEM’s Breakfast doughnut.

If you have an appetite, don't miss GEM's breakfast burger doughnut. It's an unsweetened fluffy doughnut filled with creamy mushrooms, cheese, hashbrown, bacon and a gooey fried egg.

You'll find GEM at the Gisborne Farmers' Market on Saturdays – among many other local treats.

A slice of Melbourne

Brook Sabin/Stuff Flagship Eatery’s pancakes are a highlight.

The central city Flagship Eatery is where the cool kids hang out; the place has a Melbourne-style vibe in a historic building.

The coffee is some of the best in town, and if you're a pancake fan, don't miss the fluffy buckwheat pancakes with berries and white chocolate. If you live on the savoury side of life, try the kimchi and watercress pancakes topped with a poached egg.

Simply the best

Brook Sabin/Stuff USSCO’s snapper ravioli.

Right next to Flagship Eatery and in the same historic building is the best restaurant in the city.

It's called USSCO, which is the name of the building (Union Steam Ship Company). The menu features fresh local and in season produce with a fusion of Asian and European-style dishes. Must try meals include the Vietnamese lemongrass chicken pancakes and the snapper ravioli, both bursting with flavour.

Cheesy movies

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Dome Cinema serves pizza at intermission.

The Dome Cinema is a place of childhood dreams – you can gobble a pizza while watching a movie.

You enter via a grand colonial-style mansion to reveal an elaborately colourful bar. Then, behind a nondescript door, lies one of the coolest cinemas in the country. You'll find a series of enormous beanbags scattered around a large room, mood-lit by ceiling domes.

You'll be helped into the beanbags by a cinema attendant (if you try to do it yourself, you risk falling off the side). Then, sit back and enjoy the film in style.

During the half-time intermission, pizza and ice cream are delivered to your seat, which you can munch on as the movie continues.

Beanbags and coffee

Brook Sabin/Stuff Have breakfast at the beach at Tatapouri Bay’s café.

Tatapouri Bay is an idyllic little campsite a 20-minute drive from town. In recent years, new management has completely reinvigorated the place, creating new glamping tents, beachfront cabins and a waterfront café.

On weekends over summer, Tatapouri Bay has a café serving exceptional coffee and bagels, which can be enjoyed in beanbags next to the beach.

Wine and dine

Brook Sabin/Stuff Wine and dine at Matawhero.

Tairāwhiti is home to a mix of boutique wineries, with chardonnay and pinot gris being the main two varieties. There is no better way to appreciate the local drop than heading to the source.

Matawhero was the region's first boutique winery, created by the legendary vintner Denis Irwin.

In 2008, the property was purchased by Kirsten and Richard Searle who have taken it to an all new level. They run an exceptional Cellar Door experience, alongside platters featuring a large slice of smoked salmon, olives, cold cuts as well as three types of cheeses.

Far East Coffee Co

Brook Sabin/Stuff Far East Coffee Co’s shop is a little difficult for out-of-towners to find – but worth the effort.

The Far East Coffee Co is where those who are in the know go. While the locally roasted coffee is served all around town, their mothership is hidden deep in Gisborne's industrial area down a long driveway – it's like a treasure hunt to find it.

The bounty is worth the effort; it's easily some of the best coffee in the region.

Best of brunch

Brook Sabin/Stuff Curbside Kitchen has lots of great sweet treats.

Hidden in the suburbs is one of the city's best cafés for brunch, Curbside Kitchen. Don’t miss the sweet treats, which include delectable doughnuts. There is a single flavour that changes each week.

A taste of Bali

Brook Sabin/Stuff Zephyr often has queues, especially during the weekends.

The seaside community of Wainui has a Bali-style vegan eatery that serves exceptional food. Zephyr specialises in acai bowls, green smoothies, wraps and pies – among many other plant-based treats.

The building was once a run-of-the-mill dairy, and some locals wondered how a vegan café would fare. The verdict is in: it's easily one of the region's most popular eateries, with queues out the door forming over the summer. If you’re missing Bali, try their acai bowl – it’ll take you right back to Ubud.

