The East Cape drive is 'breathtakingly raw and beautiful'

A quick chat with Verity Hollings, the owner of Curbside Kitchen, Gisborne.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

Rere Falls and Rere Rockslide is an amazing spot – either watch the daredevils take a ride on the big slide or bring a board and join in. It’s always best to pop into these spots in early or late summer to avoid the crowds. Luckily for me, every time I've been, we’ve been the only ones there.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

The drive along the East Cape is breathtakingly raw and beautiful, with ancient pōhutukawas draped over the roads and the sun beaming on dreamy beaches. I fell in love with the little white church at Raukokere, but camping at Lottin Point has been one of my highlights since moving here from the UK. Sleeping under the stars, casting a rod and an early morning dip in the sea is magic.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

I’m not much of a pie girl, but I’d definitely sink my teeth into one made by my talented staff at Curbside Kitchen – the beef cheek ragu pie wins when I need a quick supper. If you’re talking coffee, Mister D in Napier make a damn good one (and great doughnuts).

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Raglan. I’ve been dreaming of going to this surfy spot ever since I read about it, to check out the beaches, culture, music, food, and arty scene. It absolutely sounds like my kind of vibe.

