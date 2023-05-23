'A great tonic': Hawke's Bay announced as one of the world’s Great Wine Capitals

Hawke’s Bay’s selection is a welcome boost for the wine industry as it recovers from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hawke's Bay has been crowned one of the world’s Great Wine Capitals, joining the likes of Bordeaux in France and the Napa Valley in the US.

The North Island region is only the 12th destination to receive membership and the only one in Aotearoa.

The announcement is expected to be a significant boost to the local economy as it recovers from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle. Pre-Covid, international wine tourists spent $3.26 billion in New Zealand in the 12 months ending March 2019.

Brent Linn is the Executive Officer at Hawke’s Bay Wine, which represents winegrowers and winemakers in the region, and he told Stuff Travel the accolade is a “great tonic” after everything that has happened this year.

“It really is a validation of the region's place in the community of international winegrowers,” said Linn.

“It’ll mean an increase in tourism focus, not just the wineries but the wider community. Wine tourism equates to people staying longer and spending more money.

SUPPLIED Craggy Range with Te Mata Peak. The North Island region is only the 12th destination to receive membership and the first in Aotearoa.

“There is a network opportunity to share and exchange best practices with the other Great Wine Capital regions, as well as education opportunities.”

Hawke’s Bay Tourism CEO Hamish Saxton said the timing couldn’t be better.

”Becoming a Great Wine Capital will give a significant boost to the region’s post-cyclone recovery, particularly with the wine industry already generating an estimated $300 million direct revenue to the Hawke’s Bay economy and contributing $156m to GDP,” said Saxton.

“The accolade will further increase Hawke’s Bay’s global recognition and will give it access to additional expertise, resources, and support from the best of the global wine and tourism industries.”

The network of wine capitals allows regions to share expertise and knowledge, as well as provide access to international conferences, workshops and webinars.

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive, René de Monchy said the recognition is a “fantastic platform to showcase the Hawke’s Bay regions amazing wine offering”.

SUPPLIED Cheers at Church Road Winery as Hawke's Bay gets accolade.

“Travellers are looking for world-class offerings and this global accolade provides that assurance and puts Hawke’s Bay alongside the world’s best wine experiences.”

It has tried in the past to become a member but was prevented due to a stipulation that a city of more than 250,000 people must be within the region.

However that rule has since been relaxed and with the situation in Hawke’s Bay of having two smaller cities of Napier and Hastings close together, membership was accepted.

SUPPLIED Elephant Hill, Hawke's Bay will be hoping for a boost in visitor numbers.

Despite the loss of crop and infrastructure after Gabrielle and a reduction in the usual 40,000 tonnes normally harvested, Linn said there are plenty of seeds of optimism, thanks to a late summer burst of good weather.

“That helped a lot of the later season varieties ... and some stunning wines have come through.”

Great Wine Capitals

Adelaide, South Australia (Australia)

Bilbao, Rioja (Spain)

Bordeaux (France)

Cape Town, Cape Winelands (South Africa)

Hawke’s Bay, (New Zealand)

Lausanne, (Switzerland)

Mainz, Rheinhessen, (Germany)

Mendoza, (Argentina)

Porto, (Portugal)

San Francisco, Napa Valley (US)

Valparaiso, Casablanca Valley (Chile)

Verona (Italy)

Clarification: An earlier version of this article said Hawke’s Bay was the first region in New Zealand to receive the accolade. However Christchurch was a member from 2009 for a period of time. The article was updated at 12.45pm May 24 to reflect Hawke’s Bay as the only region in NZ currently with membership.