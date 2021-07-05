Mōrere Hot Springs: The best hot spring escape you have never heard of

They are tucked away in native rainforest, where rare hot saltwater bubbles up. And best of all: it's only $14 to enter.

Can New Zealand have any secret spots left? We have all been stuck in New Zealand for more than a year and while we are effectively quarantined in paradise, surely that means we know everything there is to do. Right?

If you have been to Mōrere Hot Springs in the past year, congratulations: you are an intrepid traveller in the age of Covid-19. But for most of us – I suspect it is the best hot springs you have never heard of.

This hidden gem is found on the Pacific Coast Highway between Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

It is important to set expectations right away: this is no Hanmer Springs or flashy Onsen Hot Spring in Queenstown. Here, you will only pay $4 on top of the general entry price to secure a private pool; it is charmingly basic. And instead of designer buildings, at Mōrere nature does all the talking.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A private pool at Mōrere Hot Springs.

The pools are set in 364 hectares of rainforest, run by the Department of Conservation (DOC). What makes this place remarkable, and rare, is its water. What bubbles up is ancient seawater, some 250,000 litres a day, which makes its way to the surface through a fault line. It is then cooled and pumped into the pools.

Some days the water is hotter than others, which is what you expect when Mother Nature is your power source. In 2019, staff noticed the pools all increased in temperature in the days leading up to the Whakaari/White Island eruption – something experts have taken a keen interest in.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The main pools are tucked away deep in the forest.

Entry to the pools is $14, and for $4 extra, you can book a 30-minute soak session in a private pool overlooking the nīkau forest. That is a pretty remarkable price when you consider a private pool elsewhere can often cost more than $100.

A beautiful 10-minute walk through native rainforest will see you arrive at the Nīkau Pools, which is a series of secluded hot pools that are Mōrere's main attraction. If you get there early or late in the afternoon, you will often have the place to yourself – aside from a few curious birds.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The walk into the pools is stunning.

The other highlight is the DOC staff who run the place; I have never met people who love their job so much. They know they are the guardians of a local treasure, and you can tell they take great pleasure showing it off to people, many of whom stumble across the place by accident.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The main Nīkau Pools is reached by a short walk through native bush.

While you are in the area, just 20 minutes drive away is the stunning Mahia Peninsula, a hilly landscape surrounded by rocky coast and golden beaches. And it is where you will find the Hawke’s Bay newest attraction: railbiking.

A world-first design sees two push-bikes fused together on a rail line, with a steel chassis holding them in place – you can't fall off.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The railbiking adventure traverses some amazing landscape.

The ride, known as the Mahia Coastal, starts at the ocean before crossing a 200-metre bridge and weaving slowly up into the hills, offering spectacular views of the expansive beaches below.

The three-hour return journey is best done on an electric bike (the extra $20 to go electric is very much worth it up the hills).

A morning biking, followed by a soak, will have you enjoying some of the best hidden gems this region has to offer.

More information:

Getting there: Mōrere Hot Springs is less than an hour south of Gisborne on State Highway 2, or just over two hours north of Napier. It is open Wednesday to Monday, from $14 per person. See: facebook.com/MorereHotSprings

Gisborne Railbike Adventure on the Mahia Coastal Track is $110 for a standard bike, $130 for an e-bike. See: railbikes.nz

Staying there: Mōrere Lodge has holiday cabins near the hot pools from $110 for two. See: morerelodge.co.nz

The author's trip was supported by Hawke's Bay NZ.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Get Out More NZ, encouraging Kiwis to see more of the Central North Island. See: getoutmorenz.com. Read more about our partnership content here.