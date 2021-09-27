Travel bites: Hawke's Bay's plump bacon butties are the ultimate hangover cure

Wake up among the vines, and the day just gets better from there.

Natural wonders, human-made monuments and cultural experiences typically serve as the headline points of interest when venturing beyond borders and hopping over oceans. For some, it’s local delicacies that rise up like Michaelangelo’s David and make the journey entirely worth it.

France has its fries, Belgium has its biscuits and Australia has dark brown yeast spread, but in this series we’ll be highlighting food worth travelling around New Zealand for. Stamp these culinary delights in your passport – just don’t expect pineapple-flavoured lumps.

It’s hard to go wrong with the combination of meat and bread. The irresistible sausage sizzle served outside your local hardware store could even be considered a national dish.

The bacon buttie is another meat-bread pairing many of us effortlessly cook up and then wolf down on the weekend. But in the setting of a farmers’ market, where someone else is doing all the hard work, that salty, fatty deliciousness just hits differently.

READ MORE:

* Travel Bites: Lick your way through the country’s best ice cream at Duck Island

* Travel bites: Soul Shack’s hot chicken packs plenty of heat

* Travel bites: Fat Pipi's famous whitebait pizza is even better than a fritter



Hawke's Bay Tourism Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is popular with locals and visitors year-round.

On a recent Hawke’s Bay visit I asked locals to reveal some of their favourite things to eat in “Food and Wine Country”, specifically at the famed farmers' market. Nearly all of them name-dropped the hefty offerings of The Bacon Sandwich Co.

Since The Bacon Sandwich Co.’s arrival at the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market in 2008, when the committee decided to increase its hot food offering, the food truck has become one of the most popular stalls.

Owner Mark Verry says the beauty of a bacon sandwich is that it “appeals to 95 per cent of Kiwis”.

“At its best, a freshly made bacon and egg sandwich could be the best thing somebody eats. It’s good mood food!”

Hawke's Bay Tourism The Bacon Sandwich Co. sells between 450 and 700 butties every Sunday.

The butties are impossible to miss at the weekly gathering – unless you turn up once they’ve sold out. Follow the wafts of bacon and retrace the steps of market-goers quietly tucking into their plump sarnies, and you’ll eventually encounter the little white food truck. On this occasion a queue had already formed by 9.30am – backing up the “food Kiwi’s love” slogan painted on the side of the trailer.

Perhaps targeting those in need of the ultimate hangover cure, the menu is as straightforward as Verry's business name. Visitors can choose from six menu items – four of which feature bacon – plus coffee. The eponymous bacon sandwich is clearly the best-selling.

For $6, or $7 with an egg, that includes a generous pile of bacon between two thick slices of soft white bread. Sauce is tomato by default. You’ll need two hands to ensure the filling doesn't topple back down to Earth.

Verry says he typically sells between 450 and 700 butties every Sunday morning, something which he puts down to consistency.

“Over the years we’ve focused on consistently offering the freshest bread, the best bacon and local, free-range eggs delivered at a good price in a timely fashion.”

He sources bread through Napier and Hastings Farmers’ Market bakeries to ensure quality and maximum freshness, while eggs are sourced from a free-range producer on the outskirts of Hastings. A dedicated butcher keeps him stocked with quality bacon.

Fact file

Where to eat: Find The Bacon Sandwich Co. at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market, Kenilworth Road, Hastings, every Sunday from 8.30am until 12.30pm. The Bacon Sandwich Co.'s sandwiches start from $5. See: facebook.com/TheBaconSandwichCo

Do you have a favourite snack worth travelling for? Email us at travel@stuff.co.nz or let us know in the comments.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The writer has previously been hosted by Hawke's Bay Tourism. He paid for his own sandwich.