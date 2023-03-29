Wallingford: Inside the most magical escape in New Zealand

You'll be treated to world-class food and a chance to really unwind.

In light of the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle, we are republishing travel content to support the local community.

Let me share a little secret. Five years ago, I quit my job in Wellington and embarked on a mission to become a full-time travel writer and photographer. It has been a roller-coaster of mild disasters and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Since Covid hit, I’ve spent most days exploring this beautiful country.

But it's gruelling. While you see and read about the beautiful landscapes and experiences, my partner and I usually work from sunrise to sunset, capturing pictures and video. At night, we write and deliver stories, images and video. Instead of relaxing with a glass of gin in a flash hotel, as some might imagine, we're typically hunched over laptops well past midnight.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Wallingford is a huge homestead that was built between 1853 and 1854.

Last year (2020) we did a 100-day road trip around New Zealand and averaged less than five hours of sleep – in the end I stopped wearing my sleep monitor because I didn’t like what it was telling me. The glamour of travelling full-time is a myth – but it’s still the best job on Earth.

Most of us are flat-out, meaning we crave one thing: a bit of peace. But that simple concept is actually really hard to achieve unless you find a place that forces you to unwind.

I found such a place deep in Hawke's Bay’s hinterland. It's called Wallingford, and you'll discover it down the twisting Porangahau Road. Arriving at the sprawling homestead is like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. It’s also a place steeped in history and was originally home to the pioneering Ormond family and their enormous farm.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The rooms have a peaceful outlook.

The transition from wild farmland to immaculately landscaped lawns and gardens is remarkable, and we were greeted with a warm smile by Jeanette Woerner. She is of those people whose love of life is so infectious you can’t help but smile around her.

Jeanette and her husband Chris Stockdale took over running the place in 2018 and quickly made it one of the must-visit foodie destinations in the region.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The retreat has a lodge-like interior.

Chris is an award-winning New Zealand chef, who helmed a popular Sydney restaurant until the pendulum swung hard, and the pair swapped big city life for a move to the middle of nowhere.

The pair’s impact on the hotel has been profound. Chris produces world-class food while Jeanette plays host – and ensures everything is taken care of.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The rooms are of a grand proportion.

A series of large rooms overlook the tranquil grounds, with balconies for guests to unwind on. There is a constant rotation of snacks and treats on offer, alongside teas and coffee. If a cold wind gets up, you can relocate to the lounge, where the fire is always crackling. Or, if the day turns hot, you can head to the large garden pool.

By night, the magic intensifies, as guests are treated to an elaborate degustation by Chris and his team: be prepared for some of the best food you've ever eaten.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The food, such as this pork belly, was exceptional.

Some of our eight-course highlights included an organic duck egg that'd been cooked for an hour, 'ice and fire' trevally and a white chocolate and chamomile dessert, which was like eating a luxurious Milky Bar. The meals come matched with wine for an evening that usually continues late into the night by the fire.

At 5am, Chris is back in the kitchen cooking fresh bread for breakfast – the sourdough that arrives a few hours later is some of the best you'll taste. The couple's Sydney café was renowned for legendary breakfasts, and they've brought that to Wallingford, with food that looks so good it feels almost wrong to eat it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The grounds have been meticulously landscaped.

After your hearty breakfast feast, it's time to wander the garden and nearby walks – and practise the art of doing nothing. Allowing yourself this mental luxury, while being surrounded by the physical luxury of the lodge, is the secret to a magical holiday. Just don’t make my mistake and stay for only one night.

Essentials

Getting there: Wallingford is just over an hour drive from Napier. Air New Zealand flies from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to Napier with connections across the domestic network. It’s a four-hour drive from Wellington.

Staying there: Wallingford has a variety of packages available that include meals. See: wallingford.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was a guest of Hawke's Bay NZ. This story was first published in November 2021.