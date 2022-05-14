The restaurant that's 'a must-do on any visit' to Hawke's Bay

A quick chat with Kevin Murphy, Napier City Council Events Manager.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

The history and superb service at the Mission Estate Restaurant makes it a must-do on any visit to New Zealand. Beautiful by day and spectacular by night, the vista is unparalleled in Hawke’s Bay. The outdoor dining terrace is drenched in summer sun, and they use the freshest local produce for contemporary fine-dining with a European influence.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

A short drive to Hygge Café at Te Awanga is a wonderful spot to kick back and get that true Hawke’s Bay feeling. Make the visit on a warm Hawke’s Bay day to sit outside looking across the lawn and out to Cape Kidnappers. Very kid friendly with some cool natural play equipment and if you are lucky you might visit when they have local entertainment on the stage. Their food, as much as possible, is sourced from local suppliers.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

For an awesome coffee shop with a classic style, have a look at Raffles St Café in Napier – awesome food and coffee. For a tasty classic pie you can’t go past Wisey’s Bakery in Onekawa, Napier.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Oke Bay located near the village of Rawhiti in the Bay of Islands is a place that I would love to visit. It looks stunning and is one of those places that I want to make the effort to get to.

