Spotlight on: Splash Planet, the epic water-themed fun park open for summer

The Double Dipper, Sky Castle Screamer, Super Cruiser and Master Blaster are just some of the ways to get your hair wet at Hawke’s Bay’s water-themed fun park.

Splash Planet is the country’s only water park, offering an unmatched selection of rides, slides and aquatic attractions across 6.5 hectares near Hastings.

After closing to the public last summer following Covid-19 concerns - for the first time in its 24-year history - the park is now open for the 2022/23 season.

Visitors can move between several thrilling hydroslides, splash around on bumper boats, bounce over an inflatable obstacle course and take a relaxing ride down the lazy river.

Kirsten Simcox Splash Planet is spread across 6.5 hectares near Hastings.

There is also plenty to see and do on dry land, from a sightseeing rail journey around the park, to an 18-hole mini-golf course, pint-sized all-terrain jeeps and beach volleyball.

Splash Planet will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5.30pm until February 6, 2023. From February 11, it will open on the weekends until March 26.

Find Splash Planet at 1001 Grove Road, Hastings, Hawke's Bay. Unlimited access passes are $32 for adults and $22 for children. See: splashplanet.co.nz