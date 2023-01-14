Spotlight on: Hawke's Bay's new food and wine festival celebrating the autumn harvest

Take your taste buds on holiday to Hawke's Bay (video published November 2021).

Hawke’s Bay is no stranger to culinary festivals.

Twice-yearly, the east coast region confirms its food bowl status by attracting thousands of visitors for themed events and activations as part of the popular Food and Wine Classic.

To celebrate the autumn harvest when local winemakers are busy with vintage and fruit is coming off the orchards, a new food and wine festival is set to take place beneath Te Mata Peak.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Foodie heaven in Havelock North.

Harvest Hawke’s Bay will take place on April 1, 2023 in a riverside setting in the Tukituki Valley.

The event will feature 16 wineries from across the region, including Black Barn Wines, Trinity Hill, Te Awanga and Craggy Range, as well as nine eateries spotlighting seasonal produce.

Live music will run throughout the afternoon, and shuttle services will connect Havelock North, Hastings and Napier to the event. Festival-goers can take advantage of the self-contained motorhome or car parking adjacent to the site.

Harvest Hawke’s Bay is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1 by the Tukitiki River. General admission tickets start from $63 for adults and are free for children under 12, see harvesthawkesbay.com