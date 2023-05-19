Hawke's Bay's rundown Splash Planet theme park to go electric in $2.4m upgrade

The cost of passes to Splash Planet will increase in order to cover upgrade costs. (File photo)

Hawke’s Bay water amusement park Splash Planet is going electric after its owner, the local council, agreed to spend $2.4 million on a much-needed upgrade to its rundown facilities.

The park, which has been managed, funded and governed by Hastings District Council since 2004, copped criticism by numerous visitors last summer for shoddy, rundown and unclean conditions. It is usually open from November through to late March but closed on February 7 this year due to labour shortages.

A report that went to the council on Thursday said routine maintenance at the end of last summer revealed a raft of issues over wide areas of the park, which needed operational changes, maintenance, repairs or renewal as part of its end-of-life cycle.

Councillors were faced with three options for the coming summer; spend $2.4 million on upgrades and run the park as usual, close down part of the park, or close the whole park for summer.

They chose to upgrade the park, but to close off a small part of it – including the kayak facility – with a view to reopen it as a public space sometime in the future.

The area behind the main water features will be closed off and the new jeeps and other amusement devices in that area relocated to the front of the park.

The petrol go-karts will be replaced with electric options, as will the petrol outboard motors in the bumper boats, and the kitchen/café facility and equipment would be upgraded.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Splash Planet was an important recreational park in Hastings, much loved by visitors and locals alike.

“Although we acknowledge the cost burdens we are experiencing as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, this attraction is very important to our people and our district, and council is committed to upgrading the facility,” she said.

She said it was hoped the upgraded park could re-open in mid-November.

In order to fund the upgrade ticket prices will need to increase by between $4 and $6, she said.

Last season an adult day pass to all facilities was $32, and a pass for kids between 3 and 13 $22.