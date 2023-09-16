Walk of Wonders: Hawke's Bay light festival is a must-do

All the light installations are new this year and are placed around a two-kilometre walking trail.

One of New Zealand’s most iconic vineyards has come alive with lights, lasers and neon fairies as the Walk of Wonders got underway.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event at Black Barn Vineyards in Hawke’s Bay. The festival opened on Thursday, with a sizeable crowd.

The festival is the brainchild of Ant van Dorsten, who got the idea after visiting Nevada’s Burning Man Festival in the Black Rock Desert.

He came away wanting to bring more colour to the world – and create spaces that move people – much the same as Burning Man.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Walk of Wonders has more than a dozen installations to see.

At the time, van Dorsten was the marketing manager for a cricket bat manufacturer, but quit his job and put the first Walk of Wonders together in 2020. Around 4500 people attended, and it’s continued to grow since then.

All the light installations are new this year and are placed around a two-kilometre walking trail. Many of them are made by Hawke’s Bay creators.

The art pieces have been cleverly scattered around the undulating terrain, meaning you never quite know what’s coming next. Around one corner, for example, is a giant illuminated balloon. A few hundred metres later you’ll find a neon tree tunnel, a wine cellar of lasers and even an enormous “sun” you can stand under.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The walk around the sculptures takes around an hour.

One of the highlights this year is found at the vineyard’s historic Rush Cottage, where a colourful light show takes place. The festival also has a 25-minute marionette performance and neon pyramids that people can draw on with glow-in-the-dark paint.

Many of the sculptures are accompanied by an audio experience.

Brook Sabin/Stuff All the sculptures this year are new.

The message of the event, van Dorsten hopes, is that people will “get their head out of their phone” and enjoy the real world.

This year, the festival also has some special guests. The organisers have teamed up with the Hastings District Council to provide tickets to some of those hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rush Cottage has a spectacular display.

The two-kilometre walk takes about an hour to wander through – with food, coffee and dessert stations along the way.

The festival runs four nights a week from Thursday 14th of September until Sunday 24th.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A number of the displays are interactive, including use of glow-in-the-dark paint.

More information:

Tickets for Walk of Wonders can be found at walkofwonders.co.nz.

Prices from $30 per child, $50 per adult.

Saturday 23rd is LIVE night, with extra live performances, a later finish, and surprise pop-up dance floors.

The author’s trip was supported by Hawke’s Bay Tourism.