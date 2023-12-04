Porters Boutique Hotel: Where to stay in NZ's cutest village

In recent years, Havelock North was named the country's most beautiful suburb – but that’s not the only reason it should be on your radar.

My favourite village in New Zealand is Havelock North. It has so much to offer in just a few streets. It’s almost as if you shrank Melbourne to the size of a tiny town and surrounded it with vineyards and orchards.

It even has a luxury hotel. It’s not one of the big chains; Porters Boutique Hotel was created by locals, and its character shows.

The place

The hotel opened in 2016, but the site has been involved in hospitality for more than 160 years.

In 1862, The Exchange Hotel was opened, with a clientele including shepherds. By the 1960s, a tavern was built, before two prominent local families finally developed the hotel as it stands today.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Porters Boutique Hotel opened in 2016.

The $25 million development is part of a large precinct called The Village Exchange, which includes the hotel, shops, wine lounge, offices, restaurants, and cafés.

The space

We’re trying the hotel’s top suite, a luxurious three-bedroom top-floor apartment. It’s accessed externally from the main hotel, with sweeping floor-to-ceiling views over the village and out toward the mountainous Te Mata Peak.

This suite sleeps six and is larger than many houses at 189sqm. All bedrooms have ensuites, and the master bedroom even has a luxurious free-standing bath.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The master bedroom in our apartment.

The facilities

You don’t need to leave; this apartment has everything you need, including an expansive kitchen, full laundry facilities and a Nespresso coffee machine.

But, the gravitational pull of Havelock North’s eateries will be too much – the hard part will be choosing where to go, with so much on offer just a short stroll away.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The three-bedroom apartment has a substantial living area.

The food

At The Village Exchange, where the hotel is located, you’ll find Malo, which is a popular café with excellent coffee. Winemakers Smith & Sheth also have their village cellar door a few steps away.

Outside the complex, you’ve got Japanese restaurant Piku, which is packed with diners each night; Mary’s offers a great all-round menu, and you can’t miss the legendary Pipi Pizza Cafe.

Worth stepping out for

You’re surrounded by world-class wineries and cellar door experiences – with places like Black Barn Vineyards and Craggy Range just a short drive away.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Piku is a popular spot for a bite to eat.

If you’re after a delicious brunch, head to Brother, and if you feel like Asian fusion, make the short trip to Hastings, where you’ll find Funbuns – one of my favourite restaurants in the country.

The highlight

Being in the heart of Havelock, one of the country’s most exciting villages.

The lowlight

I couldn’t fault the place.

The verdict

If you’re after a luxurious weekend away with a group of friends or family, this is the place. You’ve got hotel rooms if it’s just the two of you, or apartment options for larger groups.

Fact file:

Getting there: Air New Zealand offers daily direct flights from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz. By car, it’s a little over four hours’ drive from Wellington or more than five hours from Auckland.

Staying there: A night at Porters Boutique Hotel starts from around $370. The Porters Three-Bedroom Apartment, featured in this review, is $1500 a night. See: portershotel.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer’s trip was supported by Hawke’s Bay Tourism. See: hawkesbaynz.com