How to spend three days eating, drinking and playing in Marlborough

When it comes to beauty and affordability, Marlborough rises above the rest.

Autumn is upon us, which makes it the perfect time for a weekend getaway to Marlborough.

It’s still bright and warm over in the region with the highest number of sunshine hours in the country, and outside of high tourist season conditions are perfect for a relaxing few days, whether you prefer active pursuits or more leisurely ones; your wine-lifting hand will be getting a workout either way.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Marlborough is still getting the sunshine, even as autumn draws in.

Day 1

11am Fly into Blenheim

READ MORE:

* Three of the best restaurants in Marlborough to check out

* A guide to biking the Queen Charlotte Sounds

* Marlborough: New Zealand's best value region for a holiday

* World famous in New Zealand: Sail away with Cloudy Bay



If you’re coming in from Wellington or Christchurch, or one of a number of smaller centres including Taupō, Paraparaumu, Wanaka, and Nelson, choose Sounds Air for the experience of flying on one of their fleet of10 nine-seater planes.

Otherwise, Air New Zealand runs flights into Marlborough Airport from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown; either way, you should be treated to magnificent views on the way.

12.30pm Lunch at Cloudy Bay

From Marlborough Airport it's a five-minute drive to Cloudy Bay, one of New Zealand’s best-known wine labels internationally (it’s owned by LVMH).

Take a seat at one of the outdoor tables at Jack’s Raw Bar and feast on oysters, local clams, salmon, and vegetables from the garden. Each course has a recommended wine pairing (Cloudy Bay, of course), for a relaxed start to your wine tasting.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Cloudy Bay is one of New Zealand’s best known wine labels.

4pm Cellar tour at Johanneshof

A collaboration between Kiwi winemaker Warwick Foley and German Edel Everling, Johanneshof is firmly rooted in European winemaking traditions, and while you can taste at the cellar door the real gem here is the vineyard’s Champagne-style underground cellar.

Blasted by West Coast miners in 1993, the sandstone cellar was the first of its kind in the country. It’s here Edel and Warwick mature their signature methode traditionelle, on lees – that is, unfiltered and in barrel – for up to nine years.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Methode traditionelle on lees in Johanneshof’s unique cellar.

Fifty metres long and 20 metres deep, the cellar’s stable temperature and natural humidity provide the ideal conditions for ageing methode sparkling wines, and is a unique sight in the region. Tours are available by appointment.

6pm Water taxi from Picton

Leave your car in the overnight parking at Picton Wharf (it’ll only cost you $5) and hop onto a Cougar Line catamaran for the most picturesque taxi ride you’ll ever take. Sit outside and watch the sun drop over the Queen Charlotte Sound as you move into the Endeavour Inlet and your stop for the night.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Cougar Line water taxis make regular runs from Picton to points around the Sound.

7pm Dinner at Furneaux Lodge

At this point, you’ll really know you’ve gotten away from it all; Furneaux Lodge is, after all, only accessible by boat.

Disembark in front the historic main building, built as a holiday house for Wellington-dwelling Scottish immigrants Elizabeth and Patrick Howden in 1904. Head directly for the cosy bar for a pre-dinner drink – you’re not driving anymore tonight! – then move to the dining room, where you can follow a ceviche of local line-caught fish or some Cloudy Bay popcorn clams with local hāpuku or a grass-fed beef burger.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Local hāpuku for dinner at Furneaux.

9pm Stay at Furneaux

Walk from the lodge through the beautiful grounds to one of Furneaux’s Endeavour suites, tastefully appointed one-bedroom cabins with all the mod cons – not to mention private little back lawns set right on the water.

There are also two-bedroom cottages, as well as hiker’s huts, which are essentially upmarket backpackers’ dormitories.

Supplied Furneaux Lodge can only be reached by boat.

Day 2

10am Walk Queen Charlotte Track to Punga Cove

After coffee on your back lawn (you might spot a pukeko or two) and a hearty, delicious breakfast served on the lodge deck, head off on one of New Zealand’s most popular walking tracks; the entrance is right behind you.

Take only what you need for the day, including your packed lunch courtesy of Furneaux, as your luggage will be transferred to Picton ahead of you.

Emily Brookes/Stuff A quick turn out of Furneaux’s grounds and you’re on the Queen Charlotte Track.

The portion of the track from Furneaux to Punga Cove is about 12km, or around four leisurely hours, and fairly easy throughout; certainly it’s never so taxing that you can’t take in the spectacular views of Endeavour Cove spread out below you as you wind around the ridge line above.

Stop for lunch at one of the many picnic tables or benches along the way, then when you get to Punga Cove’s Boatshed Cafe & Bar treat yourself to a well-earned local Boom Town beer while you wait for your water taxi back to Picton, where you’ll collect your car and head into Blenheim.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Beautiful views are around every corner on the Queen Charlotte Track.

5pm Drinks at Scotch Bar

Once you’ve freshened up at your hotel (more about that below), pop round the corner for a glass or two at this classy and popular local haunt.

The restaurant has a hat, so try a small plate or two if you’ve worked up a good appetite, and the wine list is bursting with fun, interesting wines, many of them natural, with a large and ever-changing glass list.

6.30pm Dinner at Arbour

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF 05122019 News Photo: Scott Hammond/ Stuff Liz Buttimore , Bradley Hornby, L-R Arbour restaurant Arbour won 2 "Hats"

The airy, light decor matches the cuisine in this two-hat restaurant out in Renwick. Unfussy yet meticulous, the dishes on Arbour’s degustation menus (there are two to choose from) are based around fresh local ingredients. Chef Bradley Hornby works with top local suppliers like Cranky Goat cheese, Meaters of Marlborough and Williams Green Grocer, and also forages for himself, creating dishes like goats curd croquetta with textures of sweetcorn, chorizo, and watercress, or wild venison with parsnip cream, allium pithivier, and mustard greens.

Of course there’s also a great list of local wines, so taste a few things you haven’t had yet.

Emily Brookes/Stuff On the menu at Arbour: Wild venison, parsnip cream, allium pithivier, and mustard greens.

9pm Stay at 14th Lane Urban Hotel

Housed in a refurbished heritage building in the heart of Blenheim, this boutique hotel, which opened late last year, oozes luxury and style without even a hint of ostentatiousness. The eight rooms feature, as well as gloriously comfortable beds, rainfall shower heads, and espresso machines, lots of little touches to make your stay that much more pleasant.

You can take breakfast in the plush lobby, or in your room.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Room service breakfast at 14th Lane Urban Hotel.

Day 3

10am Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

Sir Peter Jackson’s other gift to the nation is his collection of military aircrafts, mostly from World War I.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Not into war history? Think again.

Stop right there, I know what you’re thinking, and war history isn’t my thing either – but this is one of the best museums in New Zealand regardless.

Unsurprisingly, Weta Workshop was heavily involved in its development and what makes it sing is the storytelling. Every plane is set up in a scene, featuring incredibly life-like mannequins, frequently based on real people whose stories are told on the accompanying cards.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Weta Workshop’s scene-setting makes this museum stand out.

12.30pm Lunch at Harvest

Though it's set in a beautifully renovated villa, at Harvest you want a set on the sun-drenched deck, a idyllic spot from which to enjoy the wares chef Toby Stuart turns out of the kitchen. The restaurant boasts of its Mibrasa charcoal oven, and everything that comes off it is delicious, but the real star here is the local produce, some of it grown within the grounds or just over the fence.

Emily Brookes/Stuff Harvest grows some of its own produce within its lush grounds.

2.30pm Tasting at Fromm

Make your last stop the cellar door at Fromm, a fully organic winery boasting, as well as the requisite Marlborough sauvignon blanc and pinot noir, a range of European-style aromatics – and New Zealand’s oldest single vineyard Malbec.

6.30pm Return flight

Watch the sun set over the Cook Strait or the mountains as you head home; suitcase full of wine, of course.

The writer was a guest of Wine Marlborough and Destination Marlborough.