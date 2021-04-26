Pelorus Mail Boat Cruise: One of the world's most scenic post rounds?

We're deep in the Marlborough Sounds and it's the last place I thought I'd ever find a train carriage from the 1930s.

It’s a mail boat, so you expect bags of letters and packets, but the opened sack of sheep pellets? And the one of dog biscuits? They are a mystery – though not for long.

The Pelorus Mail Boat sets out three days a week from the little town of Havelock, to cruise through the Marlborough Sounds delivering not just post, but much more besides, to the people who live tucked away in the bays along this convoluted coastline, some of them so remote that they have no road access at all.

The service, as it works today, was started back in 1919 by an enterprising local teenager, Eric Johnson, in a boat he built himself. It was a challenge back then to keep it reliable and regular, but these days it’s a much smoother operation, although just as vital now as it was then.

Setting out from Havelock in a comfortable, modern 15m catamaran, everyone is welcomed on board and shown the ropes – actually, the hot drinks station, the seating inside and on the roof, and introduced to the young skipper, Levon, and manager Bindy.

PAMELA WADE Dusky dolphins are one of three species often spotted.

It's a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, and everyone settles in comfortably. Levon delivers an entertaining commentary about the history of Havelock and the mail boat service, and about what we see along the route.

PAMELA WADE A seal sunbathes at a mussel farm.

It’s a beautiful day, so the sea is calm and luminous blue, the beaches are splashes of gold, the bush and farmland on the hills are rich green, and the mussel farm cables are black as we glide past, close enough to disturb the fur seals dozing on the big floats at the ends.

It’s peaceful enough to hear birdsong in the trees, and there’s plenty of birdlife in, on and over the water too, including little blue penguins, shags and terns.

Stars of the show, though, are the dusky dolphins that make a beeline for the boat, turning sideways as they ride the bow-wave to eye us as curiously as we do them. Then they suddenly lose interest, scooting away through the water, delivering some show-off high leaps as they go.

PAMELA WADE A slobbery pig eagerly awaits his treat from the mail boat.

That’s not the end of animal life, however. We soon discover that the mail boat’s arrival at the various jetties along the route is not just an event for the people waiting for us there. It’s the week’s highlight for their pets, too, who crowd to the edge of the jetty, gazing eagerly down into the boat as it draws alongside.

There are dogs, of course – but also sheep, and a surprising number of pigs, both regular and kunekune. What they all have in common is anticipatory slobber, spectacularly so in the case of the kunekune. That’s because of what’s in those open sacks up the front of the boat: the pellets for the sheep, and the biscuits for the dogs and pigs.

PAMELA WADE Sheep are popular pets to be shown off to visitors.

Bindy is unperturbed by the dribble as she hands over the treats, exchanging friendly chat with the owners, who are just as keen for the human contact. For many, it’s the only time all week that they see people from the outside world, and social interaction is as important as what’s delivered.

This is the mail, of course, going in both directions, but also groceries, gas bottles, bits of timber – it’s so much more convenient to get the necessities this way than having to spend hours on a twisting, bumpy unsealed road into town, and then all the way back again.

We onboard gaze with increasing envy at this glimpse into their lives: the cute house and garden at the far end of the jetty, the private beach alongside, the little boat, the wandering llamas, chickens, goats, even an ostrich – plus children – all in their element, and totally relaxed.

PAMELA WADE Mailbags wait to be dropped off.

And why wouldn’t they be? So far from the bustle of the outside world, they are surrounded by pristine scenery that is just so beautiful.

On this Outer Route today, we’ve gone within sight of the entrance to Pelorus Sound, and it’s been perfect every inch of the way. Clear sea, blue sky, bush-clad hills, inviting little coves, and just enough evidence of human habitation to make us want some of that too. We’ve already dropped off some people who are doing that for real, staying at lodges and rentals, or walking the Nydia Track. We wish we were them.

PAMELA WADE The sea rarely gets rough in the sheltered Sounds.

Factbox

Mail deliveries take place along three different, but equally scenic, routes through the Pelorus and Kenepuru Sounds on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the year. There is also a non-mail Pelorus Sound sightseeing cruise on Sundays, that operates from January to April. The cruises last 5-6 hours, depending on deliveries and sightings, and cost $130 adult, $50 child 5-15, under-fives free. Bring a picnic, hot drinks supplied. See: themailboat.co.nz