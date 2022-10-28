'Iconic' neighbours team up for pre-summer sesh in the vines

There ain’t no (street) party like a Jacksons Rd (street) party.

Some of the biggest names in wine and hospitality in Marlborough, which happen to share the same street on the edge of Blenheim, are teaming up again, this time for a pre-summer session in the vines.

Jacksons Road Summer Vines is making a comeback next month after plans to follow up the inaugural event hit a roadblock in the shape of Covid traffic light settings in March.

The second-ever event, on November 12, will again feature Jacksons Estate, Cloudy Bay, Allan Scott and Moa Brewery.

Jackson Estate cellar door manager Nicole Taylor

Jacksons Estate cellar door manager Nicole Taylor said she was “absolutely stoked” for a big event to hit the road again.

Taylor thought the four tight-knit neighbours were “the most iconic venues for just showing the best of what this road is”.

Picton Food Cartel owner Matt Heath, who has partnered with Allan Scott Bistro, said Summer Vines was “just really about promoting the presence of what Jacksons Road is”.

“Allan Scott is one of the first, if not the first winery on Jacksons Rd, so for us to support the Jacksons Road festival is a big thing,” Heath said.

“I mean Cloudy Bay next door is owned by Louis Vuitton, Moa Brewery, which is iconic for the Marlborough region, and then Jacksons Estate, which has been there for a long time too.”

Moa Brewing Company taproom manager Rose Paino said Moa Brewery had “really good relationships” with the other Jacksons Road venues.

“Cloudy Bay is obviously huge in terms of the international market and tourists, and the rest of the road, it just kind of all fits together. We’re not really competing, it all kind of works well with each other because everyone has their own little niche market and does their own thing which they excel at,” she said.

“It's like a nice kind of family vibe.”

This year would be the first time Moa was part of the event, and Paino said they would have a vinyl DJ there from Auckland on the day, playing reggae, groove, jazz and hip hop beats.

“I feel like it’s going to be cool having him because it’s something different that Marlborough doesn’t often get, those kinds of beats down here,” she said.

Heath said Allan Scott Bistro would have “a bit of a hipster vibe going on” with a French DJ who specialised in afro house, funky house and tech house.

“The vibe where you can roll in with bare feet and a singlet, or you can roll in a suit, and you’ll still get the same experience. For us, it's just an unpretentious vibe,” he said.

Some of the food on offer at Allan Scott Bistro would include 16-hour slow-braised South Island beef brisket in a po' boy roll, salt and pepper crispy squid with a Vietnamese salad and hāpuku ceviche, Heath said.

“We’re using local regional food to create an Asian street eats presence,” he said.

Tickets for the event, which include all-day bus transfers between venues, are $30 plus booking fee and can be bought online at Eventfinda. Return bus tickets from Seymour Square to Jacksons Road can also be bought for $15 plus booking fee.