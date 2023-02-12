Fun in the sun at Marlborough Wine and Food

Thousands party down at the 2023 Marlborough Wine and Food Festival at Renwick Domain.

Thousands are recovering from the biggest party in Marlborough after the Wine and Food Festival returned having being canned the past two years due to Covid-19 disruptions.

For Wellington man Dan Lee the festival was the biggest 50th birthday party imaginable. He was in Marlborough for the weekend with five friends and their families, and they spent Friday visiting wineries before managing to sample even more at the festival on Saturday.

They said they had a wonderful time, eating, drinking and dancing, and after going out for dinner they planned to jump in the pool at their accommodation in their matching Hawaiian shirts for a photograph.

Jennifer Eder/Stuff Easy to spot in a crowd are, from left, Paul Harris, Hikaia Amohia, birthday boy Dan Lee, Derek Anderson, Greg Maddigan and Tim Connor, from Wellington.

While the culinary tent was full to standing room only during guest chef demonstrations, and the Groove Garden was spinning crowd favourites on vinyl as the smell of roasted black garlic wafted overhead, it was the main stage that drew the biggest crowds over the afternoon.

A DJ set from award-winning Nelson duo Broods got a grassy dance floor pumping, before five-piece band Coterie and Sweet Mix Kids kept it busy until the very end.

JENNIFER EDER/STUFF/Marlborough Express Festival-goers flock to the dance floor for Broods’ DJ set.

Stalls with the longest queues included Delicia Gelato and Waffles, Alchemist Mixology, Brancott Estate and Giesen Wines.

Precision Helicopters gave constant joyrides throughout the day over the surrounding vineyards under clear skies. MetService put the day’s high at 23.5C at 3pm.

SUPPLIED Partygoers made good use of the #weloveithere Work in Marlborough campaign frame.

And one busload heading back to Blenheim had a party of its own with a raucous acoustic rendition of UB40’s Red Red Wine.

Police officers were visible throughout the day, but a police spokesperson said there were no incidents of note at the festival, and no major callouts in Renwick or Blenheim over the evening, and a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said nobody had to be transported from the festival for treatment.