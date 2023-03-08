So you're stuck in Picton ... a guide on what to see and do

Epic family roadie: The McNeils continue on their way from Picton down to Blenheim (video published February 2021).

The ferry operators on the Cook Strait are having a bit of a nightmare lately, with plenty of sailings cancelled or ships breaking down.

It means that travellers can end up having an unexpected extended stay on both sides of the Strait.

Here’s a quick guide on what to do in Picton if you have a bit more time on your hands than planned.

You can eat and drink

Thankfully there are a few places for you to bide your time, while munching down on some top-class eats and drinks from the region.

If the weather is good and you don’t mind the company of several dozen seagulls, then you won’t go wrong with eating some traditional fish and chips on the foreshore from Paper Fish (52 High Street).

If you fancy a good old-fashioned toastie, then the appropriately named Toastie Picton (10 London Quay, toastie.co.nz) has you covered. Choose from a range of tasty fillings, from a classic ham and cheese, to a kimchi and vegan baconnaise.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Cafes in Picton have been busy following ferry cancellations and delays.

Local legend Gusto (33 High Street, gustocafe.co.nz) is a good stop to get caffeinated while at Le Café (12-14 London Quay, lecafepicton.co.nz), you could be in time to catch some live music with your coffee, or, if you prefer, something stronger.

If your stop-over is in the evening, then Oxley's Bar & Kitchen (1 Wellington Street, oxleys.co.nz) is a good place to while away the hours. Feed up on the likes of locally caught fish pan-seared or the filling roasted pork belly.

Bringing a little bit of Finland to Aotearoa is Sisu (12 London Quay, sisupicton.co.nz). This bar and restaurant takes local product and gives it a Nordic twist.

Those who like lively pit stops won’t be disappointed with Seumus’ Irish Bar (25 Wellington Street, seumusirishbar.co.nz). Opened in 2004, this award-winning bar brings traditional Gaelic charm to Marlborough. Another spot where the drinks will be flowing is the Texas Tea Bar & Grill (18 High Street, facebook.com), which, as its name suggests, takes a more American approach to entertainment.

Got a short delay?

There are a few things to keep you occupied on the foreshore like mini-golf and a kids’ playground.

Also close to the town centre is the Harbour View track which is a 40-minute round trip with great views of the shore and Picton. You can push on further to longer walks to Bobs Bay Reserve (60 mins return). A guide to all the local walks is here.

If you want to bring home a last-minute gift from the region, then you could grab a bottle (or six) from Johanneshof Cellars (945 State Highway 1, Koromiko, johanneshof.co.nz). Just a 10-minute drive from Picton, this boutique winery owned and operated by Edel Everling and Warwick Foley was New Zealand’s first underground rock cellar.

Got a short-ish delay?

Just 10 minutes away by water taxi from Picton is the Kaipupu Sanctuary (kaipupusanctuary.nz). The circular track at this bird and nature haven is 2.7km and takes up to two hours, or there is the shorter 45-minute return walk to the northern lookout. Visitors are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for the likes of fur seals, penguins, korimako, tūi, wētā and geckos.

Stuff If you have family in tow, one way to keep them occupied is a trip to Lochmara.

Got a long delay?

If you’re left with even more time kicking your heels and you don’t mind working up a bit more of a sweat, you can push on further beyond Bobs Bay and take the Snout Track. Factor in about four hours for a return trip from Picton but you’ll be rewarded with some of the most stunning views of the Marlborough Sounds.

If you have the family in tow, one way to keep them occupied is to visit Lochmara (lochmara.co.nz). A boat cruise brings you to the lodge deep in the Queen Charlotte Sounds. Once here, explore Lochmara's more than four hectares of native bush trails, sculptures, conservation projects, and wildlife. The day out can take up to seven hours, but shorter trips are available.

One of the most iconic activities in the area is the Mail Boat Cruise (themailboat.co.nz). This 5-6 hour trip allows visitors to become “sea posties” for the day as the Pelorus Mail Boat putters around the Sounds, delivering items to local residents. There are plenty of amazing secret coves and beaches to find.

Supplied Bay of Many Coves is the undisputed jewel of the Marlborough.

Have to stay a night (or more)?

If you do suddenly find you have to stay over, there are a range of options, from budget friendly to no-expenses spared.

Centrally located The Villa (34 Auckland Street, thevilla.nz) offers a range of accommodations, from shared bunk rooms up to private ensuite queen rooms, with prices starting at $25 and going up to $85.

Top of the Town (30 Wairau Road, topofthetown.co.nz) offers boutique accommodation in three different rooms, one of which is pet friendly. Starting at $165 per night, this comfortable recently restored property is a great place for a quick, or a long, stop.

For those with a bit more cash to splash, the five-star Bay of Many Coves resort (bayofmanycoves.co.nz) will be your happy place. This is the undisputed jewel of the Marlborough Sounds. The five-star retreat is nestled in its own bay and is only reachable by boat, or if your bank balance permits, you can helicopter in. Prices start at $1085 per night for bed and breakfast in the luxury one-bedroom apartment.

- with thanks to Destination Marlborough