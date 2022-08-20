Where this Marlborough tour operator finds 'amazing whitebait sandwiches'

A quick chat with Maria Baxter, owner of Marlborough tour company, Sounds Connection.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

Marlborough, of course. This area has enormous diversity, from exploring the Marlborough Sounds and walking the Queen Charlotte Track to visiting our world-famous wine area. We even have a local ski area in the winter. The diversity continues with high country areas easily accessible on our east coast as well as the exciting development of the Whale Trail through this area from Picton.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Going fishing in the Queen Charlotte Sound with friends or family and then anchoring up in a quiet bay with my favourite songs, a sip of sauvignon blanc and some sashimi. My husband Mark skippers our boat so I never even have to bait a hook or touch a fish which is perfect.

BROOK SABIN The Marlborough Sounds is home to stunning cliffside drives, remote glamping spots and even an underwater observatory.

What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

We are so spoiled in this area for artisan foods and coffee that I couldn’t choose one place – you can’t go wrong anywhere you stop for food or drinks in Marlborough. However if I am travelling further south, I always take time to stop at the Karaka Café at Ōkiwi Bay for great coffee, amazing whitebait sandwiches and crayfish as well as great cabinet food. This café opened after the Kaikōura earthquake and is a great place.

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

I would really like to try a gourmet glamping stay in an isolated part of New Zealand – anywhere, really.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.