Kiwis hike demand for bookings on Abel Tasman and Heaphy tracks

The Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the New Zealand Department of Conservation's Great Walks.

Kiwis keen to explore their backyard have seen bookings surge for the Heaphy and Abel Tasman tracks, making them the most popular Great Walks in the country.

Department of Conservation figures show more nights have been booked in the Abel Tasman National Park huts and campsites this season than any other Great Walk in the country as at September 30, while bookings along the Heaphy Track have doubled compared to the same time last year.

Bookings were up 51 per cent for the Heaphy, with 23,460 bed nights booked as at the end of September. The figures included bookings made from July and up until next June.

The Heaphy has seen a bigger increase in bookings that any other Great Walk, followed by the Lake Waikaremoana with a 33 per cent increase in nights booked from the same time last year.

Nelson Mail Mountainbikes on the Heaphy Track, on the West Coast near Karamea. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* DOC adds more top of the south huts to online booking system

* Great Walks open for bookings, but huts capped at 50 per cent

* First two months of New Zealand's newest Great Walk booked up



The 78-kilometre Heaphy Track was first opened for mountain biking through the winter months in 2011, increasing its popularity with those who want to ride the trail from Golden Bay to the West Coast and back again if they so choose.

The Abel Tasman Coast Track had the most nights booked of the 10 Great walks, with 39,690 bed nights, up 20 per cent on the year before.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The Awaroa Hut at low tide, in the Abel Tasman National Park.

Department of Conservation Motueka operations manager Mark Townsend​ said last year had been a record season in the Abel Tasman National Park. In the year ending June 2019, $2.06 million in revenue was generated from hut and campsite fees in the Abel Tasman with a total of 78,418 nights booked.

Despite New Zealand’s border closure due to Covid-19 in March, demand remained strong with lots of Kiwis walking the popular track.

“January is pretty much booked out and the school holidays just gone were busier than ever.”

However, the shoulder seasons remained quiet and it was hoped that domestic tourism campaigns like the recent “Do something new, New Zealand” would encourage more Kiwis to get out and explore their backyard.

Revenue was down in the most recent year ending June, with $1.88m in revenue was generated from hut and campsite fees in the Abel Tasman with a total of 62,077 nights booked.

Townsend said the Heaphy booking figures reflected how popular the track was with mountain bikers.

In the year ending June 2019, $729,945 in revenue was generated from hut and campsite fees along the Heaphy Track, with a total of 24,363 nights booked. That revenue increased in the most recent year ending June, with $826,995 in revenue from 19,691 nights booked.

Marion van Dijk Brown Hut, the first hut on Golden Bay side of the Heaphy Track. (File photo)

DOC Nelson Lakes operations manager John Wotherspoon​ said there had also been more Kiwis camping and tramping in the Nelson Lakes since lockdown restrictions eased.

“It is too early to know how the numbers will hold up during the summer, the revenue from camp fees and hut tickets is well up on last year but we are expecting overall our numbers to be down as we have around 50 per cent internationals through the summer months and obviously they won’t be here.

“Kiwis may make up for it to some extent but probably not enough.”

Stuff A mountain biker rides towards the Heaphy Hut on the West Coast. (File photo)

There are 100 huts in the Nelson Tasman region, including basic, standard and serviced huts as well as those along the Great Walks.

DOC announced last week that Bushline Hut in the Nelson Lakes, the Canaan Campsite near the top of the Abel Tasman National Park and the 10-bed Cobb Hostel, which used to be accommodation for dam workers, had been added to its online booking system.

Angelus Hut in the Nelson Lakes National Park, which was only bookable between December to April and on Labour and Queen’s Birthday weekends, can now be booked year round.