Three of the best cafes in Nelson

You won't go hungry while exploring the region at these eateries.

Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar

If you were any closer to the water at this Mapua Wharf restaurant, you’d be wet. Naturally, seafood is a big drawcard, often dusted with a Mediterranean influence. They’re big on sustainability and local produce here - not to mention outstanding aquatic views. Order the crispy squid or coriander and mustard cured salmon and feel much better about the world.

Urban Oyster Bar & Eatery Urban Oyster Bar & Eatery: bivalves are the stars of the show.

Urban Oyster Bar & Eatery

Try to nab a seat near the kitchen so you can watch the chefs at this Hardy Street eatery do wondrous things with fresh local ingredients. As the name suggests, bivalves are the stars of the show but sliders, duck liver parfait and kung pao chicken also get a look in. Don’t leave without trying the moreish New York-style cheesecake.

The Kitchen

‘Inspiring health through whole foods’ runs the tagline at this Bridge Street cafe. That translates into such delicacies as vegan banana waffles and a beef burger that comes with preservative-free bacon and mango chutney. Save room for a sweet treat (my pick is the boysenberry bounty bar, although the chocolate caramel slice gives it a good run for its money).