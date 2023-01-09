Farewell Spit: The only way to access New Zealand's longest sand spit

Tours have run to Farewell Spit since 1946. The first ones began on the back of trucks which delivered weekly kerosene, coal and mail to the spit’s lighthouse keepers. On a windy day, those tourists probably got sandblasted. Thankfully, it’s 4WD buses now for my six-hour tour... it’s fairly breezy.

With Farewell Spit a bird sanctuary since the 1930s, a nature reserve since the 70s and protected as a Wetland of International Importance, the Farewell Spit Tour is the only way to gain access. Walkers are permitted to the 4km boundary with the perimeter an around 12km hike, apparently a struggle in a 35-knot prevailing westerly!

Leaving Collingwood, we pass by Aorere River’s estuary where black swans float and heron and royal spoonbill stand statue-like. In a field opposite, paradise shelducks waddle.

On the estuary side of the spit a cockle shell digger, the size of a ride-on mower, stands on the foreshore. I had no idea New Zealand exports cockles to the USA, known as NZ clams, and have done for 35 years.

Further on black timber poles lead from the shoreline into Golden Bay’s water, remnants of long gone wharves. I hear about the coal mining industry, shut down in 1974, as we near Cape Farewell, the South Island’s northernmost point.

On the point’s headland, at the end of a dirt track, grass-topped, striated cliffs plunge into the Tasman Sea where waves have carved an arch in the quartz sandstone. I peer over the edge to the rocks at the cliff base in the hope of seeing seals but there are none.

We spot one leaping though, dolphin-like, in an inlet crossed to reach Puponga Farm Park from where we drive onto Inner Beach. The beach looks out over the wetland nature reserve on Golden Bay’s foreshore. At night, specks of light can be seen from squid boats which work off the coast.

Eleanor Hughes Atop a sand dune.

We soon leave the beach and drive a sand track through kānuka and mānuka to the other side of the spit and onto Ocean Beach. A short distance west is Fossil Point where we come to a stop. I head for the mudstone rocks below its layered cliffs. Embedded in their surfaces, 25 million-year-old fossilised oyster and scallop shells are visible, shiny and smooth.

Back on board we head eastwards for 30km. The sand we drive along originates from the Southern Alps, picked up by creeks and rivers high on the mountainsides and washed out to sea. Brought to shore by currents, the beach gains 3m of sand yearly. The sea is brown and murky close in, further out is a definite line where it becomes greenish.

Every kilometre or so pairs of variable oystercatchers, standing on one leg each, probe with their orange bills near the low-tide mark for tuatuas. Eating around 200 a day, it’s no wonder there are lots of empty shells littering the beach.

Mounds of sand covered in marram grass, planted in the 1930s to stabilise the sands when mustering took place, appear anthill-like at a distance. We pass by the 4km boundary marked by orange posts. Sand dunes topped with marram become larger then barer the further we go.

These barkhan sand dunes are formed by the wind dumping sand on the back of them which is picked up and carried over to the front. It’s a continuous pattern causing the dunes to effectively somersault continuously at a rate of 30m a year.

Over 100 bird species can be found on Farewell Spit. We see black back gulls, greyish Caspian terns, the South Island pied oystercatchers. Pied shags stand on the beach, wings spread to dry their plumage. In summer, godwits arrive from Alaska and we hear about knots - half the size of godwits - who eat tiny shells, their stomach muscles grinding them sugar grain size.

Eleanor Hughes Distant gleaming white shell bank where the gannet colony is located.

Looking out the back window I see water blotching the sand’s surface. Quicksand. We weave along the beach keeping to firmer areas. Out to sea, D’Urville Island is distant, Mount Taranaki a dark pyramid further out. A washed up log turns out to be a seal.

Between the Tasman Sea and Golden Bay high-tide marks the spit is sometimes no more than a kilometre wide. At low-tide, when tours are run, it’s around 10km. Just past Lagoon Creek, and 10km from the end of the spit, which is underwater all the time, stands an iron lighthouse.

The first, built in 1870, along with three lighthouse keepers’ homes, was wooden. Windblown sand would gather around the buildings and require shovelling away. The replacement lighthouse has skinny iron legs so that the sand blows through it.

Eleanor Hughes Farewell Spit Lighthouse and radio hut.

We drive between dunes to find that lighthouse, flashing since 19th January 1897, huts and the three houses nestled amongst some of the original macrocarpa pine planted to provide shelter. They also act as a daytime navigation tool. The 27m-high lighthouse is almost hidden behind sand dunes when viewed from the beach.

In the early days the lighthouse, the second-tallest in the country, was powered by kerosene, today it is solar-powered, the last lighthouse keeper leaving in 1984. We wander about 200 metres from the lighthouse, passing two huts, one a radio hut housing the original lighthouse lens, to the keepers’ homes spread a short distance from each other.

They’re now used by DOC, Maritime NZ and Farewell Spit Tours. A whale skeleton is displayed below a signpost marking world locations outside one where we stay around 45 minutes. I read about the area’s migratory birds, whale strandings and shipwrecks, one of the most well-known being the Queen Bee, bringing settlers from England to Nelson in 1877.

Eleanor Hughes The bus is a Matchbox toy from the height of the sand dune.

Returning to the beach, we look east to distant knobs of vegetation resembling islands. They are shelly banks and home to a gannet colony which began in 1982 with 60 birds. Last summer there were more than 10,000 at the world’s only sea-level gannet colony. It’s also where Caspian terns nest.

We return westwards, hearing about Mullet Channel, so called for the grey mullet that were stranded in the basin when the tide went out. In days gone by people would come and net a sackful of mullet. Early tours also included fishing trips.

We stop to climb the steep face of a dune, the sand fine like icing sugar. Atop, it’s a moonscape of crater-like dips with rippled, windblown lines running parallel to each other. Below, the bus resembles a Matchbox toy. The back of the dune falls gently away to flat sand, edged by marram grass. The ranges of Kahurangi and Abel Tasman National Parks are distant. Above the choppy sea, a windblown spray hangs.

Back on the bus, Cape Farewell comes into sight, its arch a keyhole. And like Captain Cook, who named Farewell Spit as he left for Australia in 1770, we farewell the spit and head back to Collingwood.