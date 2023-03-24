This coastal hike is New Zealand’s most beautiful short walk

Do you have one place in New Zealand that you won’t shut up about?

You know the one that’s top of the list of recommendations when chatting to a tourist, and you keep raving about it all your friends and family?

For me, that place is Nelson Tasman, specifically the Abel Tasman National Park and the shimmering golden coastline leading up to it.

The entire 51km track takes around five days to complete - but the beauty of this region is that there are so many stunning short walks you can do without needing to plan for a major hike.

I accidentally stumbled upon the most beautiful short walk I’ve done, near Little Kaiteriteri, via a subdivision. It took less than an hour to complete - and that was with multiple stops to take photos of the vibrant turquoise blanket of ocean.

I have lost count of the number of times I have visited Kaiteriteri through the years, and every time I’m back, I’m just as stunned by its beauty as if it was the first time.

Juliette Sivertsen Nelson Tasman is home to countless tracks, from short one-hour walks to the full five-day Abel Tasman.

There is no other region in New Zealand that lives up to the descriptor of golden sand beaches like Tasman - the particles of sand in this region shimmer in the sun as if the beach is scattered with tiny diamonds. The water at the edge is crystal clear so you can see your toes wriggle in the sand underwater, before the hue deepens to a remarkable saturated aquamarine.

For this particular short walk, I dropped down onto a coastal track from the end of the subdivision above Dummy Bay, but you can pick it up earlier at Stephens Bay and a number of the other access routes in the area.

The meandering track took me over sleepy little inlets framed with impressive rock formations, like Lewes Cove, channelling a smaller scale Cathedral Cove energy. The path is undulating through native bush and shrubs, emerging every now and then for panoramic views of the coastline in both directions. Oh no, not another photo opportunity.

You’ll eventually reach the beach of Little Kaiteriteri, a smaller, less populated version of its more famous older sibling, but every bit picturesque and serene. This beach is home to little blue penguins, so stick to the formed beach access ways so you avoid damaging their nests.

Juliette Sivertsen Lewes Cove is a smaller version of the Coromandel's famous Cathedral Cove.

Keep walking along the beach until you get to the Kaiteriteri lookout, where there is a short stair climb up a rocky point to yet another incredible vantage point. Wend your way down the boardwalk on the other side to finally reach the main Kaiteriteri Beach. Typically swamped with visitors in the peak summer season, with little shade to shelter from the searing sun, autumn is the best time to visit where you can beat the crowds but still enjoy the sunny but slightly less intense days.

Grab a coffee or an ice cream, park yourself up at one of the beach benches and if you don’t mind a refreshing hit, you can go for a dip to cool off, or at least refresh the tootsies.

If you time it right, you can join Waka Abel Tasman on a paddle up to Split Apple Rock in a waka for an invigorating morning adventure where you’ll also learn more about the early Māori history of this region.

There are many more short walks around Kaiteriteri that offer a cute little taster of what lies ahead if you go on to complete the full five-day Abel Tasman hike (or kayak) - but this stunning short coastal walk is the next best thing you can do when time is of the essence.

Where are your favourite short walks that are under two hours? Let us know in the comments.