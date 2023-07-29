This stunning part of NZ is just as beautiful in winter as in summer

The Abel Tasman Coast Track is one of the New Zealand Department of Conservation's Great Walks (video published October 2020).

Any trip to Abel Tasman National Park leaves your head swimming with vistas of golden sand, clear streams, native bush, and turquoise seas.

But it’s during the slower pace of winter when the park’s beauty truly catches you off guard.

The golden beaches of the Abel Tasman can re-charge your soul and energy levels; with no passports or overseas flights required.

Here’s why a trip to Abel Tasman National Park could be the perfect tonic for beating the winter blues.

The weather

Glassy calm seas and sunny temperatures. In summer, a refreshing sea breeze can arrive mid-morning ruffling the moana. But in winter that wind often never arrives. Locals say winter in the park often provides some of the year’s most stable weather with sunny windless days following cool crisp mornings.

There’s also little to no sea haze in winter and views from the water taxi extend all the way across Tasman Bay back to Nelson, and north to d’Urville Island.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff The Abel Tasman National Park is as beautiful in winter as it is in summer.

The temperature

The top of the south is known for its mild winter days. Average daytime temperatures range from 12-16C. It’s not stinking hot, and it’s not freezing cold, and as Goldilocks would say it’s just right for tramping and paddling in the park.

At Bark Bay a visitor from Blenheim and his friend visiting from the US recount a story about penguins waddling around their kayaks on the beach. But it’s not long before he starts talking about trip highlight - the weather. “I’m a believer,” the guy from Blenheim says about the park in winter. “But ‘shush’, don’t tell everyone.”

It’s not as busy

There’s no denying there’s a buzz around the Abel Tasman in summer. But with fewer people visiting, winter offers a more relaxed and personable experience. It starts from the moment you reach the departure point of Kaiteriteri, where you discover you basically have the famous golden sand of Kaiteriteri to yourself. There’s also no queues for coffee or food, and parking is plentiful. On the water taxi there’s plenty of space to ensure you get a great spot to soak up the good views and take unobstructed photos.

Once on the track you’ll encounter fewer people; and you’ll find you’ll largely have the beaches to yourself. In summer, you can still find solitude, but it might take a little more work. It’s also quieter. Once in the park there’s little boat noise or chatter from trampers.

Winter’s soft light is perfect for photography

Most photographers find the harsh summer sun in the top of the south a challenge. In winter, the top of the south’s legendary sun is lower and less harsh. It’s easier to capture the park’s beauty; there’s no need to wait for the golden hour at dusk and dawn.

You’ll see things in winter you won’t see in summer

The top of the south is famed for its crisp winter nights and frosty starts. If you venture out on a cold frosty morning you might even see Kaiteriteri’s golden sands turn white. If it has been a hard cold frost you can see it on the beach. “It’s just like it has been snowing. The sand is just white,” a local says.

Andrea Schaffer/Creative Commons Expect beaches to yourself when you visit the Abel Tasman in winter.

Encounter the friendly locals

Fewer people means you’ll have a greater chance of seeing the park’s burgeoning native birds and other wildlife. Winter and the shoulder seasons are the time when volunteers and workers are busy weeding, planting natives and checking traplines.

For the past 10 years the philanthropic conservation trust Project Janszoon has been working with conservationists, iwi, volunteers, the Abel Tasman Birdsong Trust and tourism operators to restore and protect the park’s rich wildlife.

One of their success stories is the reintroduction of the kākā and the quirky parrot is delighting visitors especially in the area around Bark Bay where it was released. Whio (blue duck) and pāteke (brown ducks) have also been successfully re-introduced to the park. This year acoustic monitoring of the park showed that robins or toutouwai, and other rat-sensitive birds – are increasing in numbers. If you don’t see kākā you will see and hear plenty of other native birds, such as weka, tūī and bellbirds. On the boat trip home if the stars align you might get the chance to see dolphins, penguins, seals and other marine life.

The sunrises

The sunrises in the park are incredible with the sun pouring into the east facing park across beautiful Tasman Bay. In summer you need to get up early to see them, but in winter you can catch the early rays at a more leisurely pace between 7 and 8am. Perfect for staying longer under your warm duvet.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Winter is ideal for both tramping and paddling in the park.

It’s the locals you won’t meet

There are fewer sandflies and wasps in winter. No need to pack insect repellent.

You can’t beat winter so why not embrace it

The best way to enjoy winter is to meet it head on, as any dog walker will tell you.

Venturing out on a winter’s day is invigorating, and one of the best parts is the cosy evenings after you’ve spent the day outside. Huts in the Abel Tasman have fires and firewood supplied if you’re planning on making it a multi-day trip.

It’s the people you meet

Once in the park you may encounter fewer people, but those you do meet are relaxed and happy to chat. Workers aren’t as pressured, and trampers are cruising. People have more time to talk.

The vibe is slower and somehow more mindful. Travellers seem more present. A Dutch tourist who last visited the park 25 years ago says he can’t believe how good the weather and his trip has been.

“It’s so quiet,” he says. “It almost hurts your ears. You turn the corner and what you hear is either nothing or birdsong.”

The writer travelled into the park courtesy of Abel Tasman Sea Shuttle.

