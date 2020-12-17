The Cream Trip, Bay of Islands: One of New Zealand's most iconic cruises

This is one of the best ways to see the Bay of Islands.

The Cream Trip is a cruise with a tale to share. It's also one of the best ways to see everything the Bay of Islands has to offer in one day!

The trip officially started in 1927 as a delivery route, transporting cream and eventually mail, to isolated farms out in the Bay.

Locals quickly recognised how beautiful the route was and began to ride along for the day, and it's now become one of the more iconic cruises in New Zealand.

dane and stacey/Stuff Stacey chills out on Urupukapuka Island.

Launching off from Paihia we spent the day on the Cream Trip – spotting whales, getting up close to dolphins, visiting beautiful beaches, and making our way through the Hole in the Rock.

dane and stacey/Stuff Ready to tackle the Hole in the Rock.

More details at dolphincruises.co.nz

Dane and Stacey are showcasing New Zealand in a series of videos for Stuff Travel. For more on the travelling Kiwis go to their YouTube page here, or their website danegerandstacey.com