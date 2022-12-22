Uretiti Beach Campsite: Restrictions at New Zealand's busiest campsite after flooding

From an ancient lava valley, to a fairytale treehouse, here are Northand's best hidden experiences (video published February 2022).

Visitors to the country’s busiest DOC campsite are being warned to expect some restrictions following recent flooding.

Uretiti Beach Campsite was the most popular bookable campground last summer, welcoming close to 11,500 visitors.

Busy throughout the year, the campsite is a favourite destination at Christmas and New Year for both families and members of the LGBTQI+ community.

However just a few weeks ago the campsite suffered major flooding due to rain which put the holiday season at risk.

Management reacted quickly to pump out “millions of litres” of water and get 120 tonnes of gravel down but DOC has emailed those who have booked to tell them to expect some restrictions.

One car per booking. Cars will not be able to be parked at campsites. A secure area has been set aside for parking.

All boats and trailers will also need to be parked in the secure parking area.

No large gazebo and or marque over the size of 3x3m can be erected.

Other than camping no large areas can be utilised for socialising.

All motor homes and caravans parking on a boundary fence or garden area need to either park at right angles to the fence or road, (front end in or reverse in). No side on parking.

Flooded areas will be sectioned off. No camper is to access these areas and parents/guardians need to supervise their children are kept away from any sectioned off areas.

Anyone who has a booking and wants to cancel will be offered full refunds, and DOC said it will look at solutions to make sure this is a “one-time event”.