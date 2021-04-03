World Famous in New Zealand: Northland's Helena Bay Gallery and Café

We've scoured the country, from Northland to Otago, for some of our best backyard secrets.

As if leaving State Highway 1 for the simple pleasure of winding along a quiet road through green and fertile farmland and bushy hills isn’t enough, at this little oasis of culture and coffee, you get to feed both the spirit and the stomach.

The gallery displays a wide range of art and crafts, from delicate jewellery, through glass, ceramics and paintings, to furniture made from ancient kauri. Many of the works are by Northland locals, including Māori and Pacific artists.

Pamela Wade There are millionaire views from the cafe's outdoor tables.

You could spend ages in here, browsing around the colourful exhibits and dithering over what to buy, if you weren’t distracted by the wonderful views outside over the wooded hills down to the distant sea, and the knowledge that there’s a café with good food and coffee right next door, plus a sculpture garden to explore.

Pamela Wade Friendly Leo can be a slight impediment to entry to the gallery.

WHY GO?

Because why wouldn’t you want a million-dollar-view for the price of a hot drink? The café’s friendly staff will serve you fair-trade coffee and fresh home-made food, including eggs benedict, bagels, burgers and a Buddha Bowl. Sit at a table on the veranda to enjoy both the food and the natural scenery, highlighted by some striking artworks in the foreground. Then take a stroll around the garden to discover more sculptures set beside the fern-fringed pond and under the trees, and maybe even heave some outdoor pieces around in a game of Four Kings One War – chess with a difference.

INSIDER TIP

The gallery entrance might be blocked by Leo, a young but enormous St Bernard dog, but don’t worry: he’s very laid-back. Pause beside the pond in the garden and wait for the frog chorus to begin. The sharp-eyed will spot sculptures everywhere here.

Pamela Wade The gallery showcases a wide variety of artworks.

ON THE WAY/NEARBY

This is the secret coastal route to Russell – and there’s a lot of magnificent scenery to enjoy along the way. There’s Helena Bay itself, where huge pōhutukawa fringe the sheltered beach, and then Ngāwai Beach further along, with good swimming and fishing.

Heading north, look for the sign marking the path across private land to see rare pāteke, brown teal, from a viewpoint beside their pond. Carry on towards Russell and there are lots of quiet beaches along the way for swimming, camping, or just chilling out.

History abounds too: did you know that at Whangamumu, from 1893 until 1910, they used to catch whales in nets? It’s the only place in the world where they did this. You can walk to the remains of the whaling station in about an hour, without undue effort, and read all about it on the information boards.

Pamela Wade A different type of chess can be played in the garden.

HOW MUCH?

Free to enter: the Gallery and Café are open every day (except Christmas) from 10am till 5pm, though the kitchen closes at 3pm. It’s about a 15-minute drive from the SH1 turnoff, and is 36km altogether from Whangārei.

BEST TIME TO GO

A fine day is best for the views and the garden, but there’s a wealth of indoor enjoyment to be had, even if it’s raining. galleryhelenabay.co.nz