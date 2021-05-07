Northland tracks reopen one month after sightings of 'menacing' dogs

Robert Webb from Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre cares for a female kiwi that was attacked by a dog in January.

Northland’s most popular tracks are to reopen, one month after sightings of wild dogs caused safety fears.

The Department of Conservation will reopen four Far North tracks near Cape Reinga on Friday.

The Department of Conservation’s Kaitaia district operations manager, Meirene Hardy-Birch, said the pack of dogs caused concerns they could attack and harm visitors while also posing a risk to native wildlife, such as kiwi.

The decision comes after four weeks of physical surveillance, trail cameras, traps and working with adjoining farms and facilities managers.

READ MORE:

* Dog owners urged to be 'vigilant' as five kiwi die due to suspected dog attack

* Packs of menacing, wild dogs keep Northland tracks closed

* Packs of menacing feral dogs close start of Te Araroa trail in Northland



“A review of the physical surveying and footage captured by the cameras has shown no evidence of the dogs on the tracks which triggered the closure, so the tracks have reopened to the public,” said Hardy-Birch.

Up to four packs of feral dogs were sighted earlier in the year in the Far North that led to the decision of closing the Northland tracks.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Popular Northland tracks are to reopen one month later after sightings of feral dogs. (File photo)

Earlier this year, five kiwi died due to a suspected dog attack in Northland’s Tapuaetahi beachfront at Purerua.

From 1990 to 2018, the Department of Conservation recorded 345 kiwi killed by dogs in the North Island alone.

“We can’t rule out these dogs are still around, and we ask visitors to be vigilant and safe when using the tracks, as is best practice for visiting any DOC tracks,” said Hardy-Birch.

The Department of Conservation will continue to monitor the situation through trail cameras and urges visitors who spot menacing feral dogs to report sightings to Far North District Council on 0800 920 029.

Kelley Tantau/Stuff Packs of dogs caused concerns they might attack visitors while also posing a risk to native wildlife. (File photo)

The tracks that are to reopen on Friday are: